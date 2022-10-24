Read full article on original website
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
Eight reasons to be scared of China
China's Xi Jinping has tightened control. Here are eight more reasons to fear the communist country.
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV
China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer | Rana Mitter
As the leader enters his third term, there are increasing signs that the country is turning inwards, replacing the outside world with cyber ‘reality’
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
americanmilitarynews.com
Defiant Xi tells world China is ready to stand its ground
President Xi Jinping had a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail. In a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the world know that China wouldn’t change course even as it faces “dangerous storms” in a more hostile world. Instead, he declared the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and more forcefully offered China up as an alternative to the U.S. and its allies.
Xi Jinping's Power Grab Forces China's Propagandists to Hide Past Views
Not even the regime's most ardent supporters are privy to the Chinese Communist Party's intentions.
US News and World Report
Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
grid.news
‘Depose the traitorous despot’: How China’s ‘Bridge Man’ unleashed a global protest against Xi Jinping
Wang Miao quickly pinned a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping onto a bulletin board at the university she attends in New York. It was the Chinese freshman’s first act of protest, and the poster carried a clear message: “Dictator Out.” “I was nervous,” Wang said. Through the classroom door, she had to keep an eye on her friend, someone she referred to as a “little pink” — a young supporter of China’s Communist Party — who had lingered to ask the teacher questions after class. Even at the university, some 7,000 miles from Beijing, Wang worried that her friend might report her.
CNBC
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks drop 15% after Beijing's power reshuffle makes the market 'uninvestable'
Shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. dropped sharply Monday after Beijing tightened President Xi Jinping's grip on power, souring investor sentiment for non-state-driven companies. which tracks the Nasdaq Goldman Dragon China Index, plunged 14.5% to hit its lowest level since 2009. The ETF slumped more than 20% at...
grid.news
Why Xi Jinping sees ‘dangerous storms’ ahead for China: Taiwan, U.S. tensions and zero-covid
When China’s Communist Party gathers for its once-every-five-year meetings to choose a new leader — or extend the term of the incumbent — it also charts a path for the country’s future. As Grid’s China Reporter Lili Pike reported Monday, the just-concluded party congress in Beijing was unsuspenseful in terms of the choice of leader; as expected, China’s President Xi Jinping will serve a third term at the helm of the party and will almost certainly be reappointed president as well. But that’s only a small part of what happened at the week-long session — and when it comes to the next five years, Xi and China face no shortage of challenges.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
BBC
China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists
China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
americanmilitarynews.com
CPC amends its constitution to adopt a more aggressive Chinese policy towards Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese government has condemned Beijing’s “old mindset” after the Communist Party of China (CPC) passed a constitutional amendment vowing its goal of “fully, faithfully, and resolutely implementing the policy of One Country, Two Systems.”
