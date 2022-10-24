Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers after 3-5 start: 'We haven't earned it and we got to go earn it'
Tom Brady is in unfamiliar territory when it comes to his Hall of Fame NFL career. Brady isn't used to losing, yet for the first time in two decades the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is experiencing what it's like to fail. The Buccaneers have lost five of six games to...
CBS Sports
Three trades Steelers should make before NFL deadline: Deal Mitch Trubisky to the Colts and more
It's been three years since the Steelers pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history. After an 0-2 start and losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, the Steelers gave Miami a future first-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who then blossomed into a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh. The trade was an example of the Steelers' unyielding drive to build a championship roster, even during a season that appears to be lost.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady could break a major NFL record Thursday vs. Ravens that he probably isn't thrilled to be breaking
Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken dozens of NFL records and he could be adding one more to the list on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, although it's a record that he would probably prefer not to be breaking. If Brady gets sacked just...
CBS Sports
BYU vs. East Carolina prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 9 college football picks, best bets by proven model
The East Carolina Pirates and BYU Cougars face off in a prime time matchup on Friday evening. ECU enters the matchup with a 5-3 overall record in 2022, including three wins in its last four games. BYU is 4-4 overall and looking to snap a three-game losing streak. LaVell Edwards Stadium hosts the action in Provo, with BYU's crowd projected to be raucous under the lights. BYU is 2-6 against the spread, while ECU is 5-3 ATS in 2022.
CBS Sports
Why Daniel Jones' NFL-record five game-winning drives through seven games aren't what they seem
Daniel Jones and the Giants are one of the reasons we love sports. Entering the season Jones' days in New York seemed numbered after his fifth-year option was declined this offseason. Yet here we are in late October and Jones ranks sixth in ESPN's Total Quarterback Rating (QBR), which accounts for his impact on plays beyond just pass attempts, like scrambles, sacks and fumbles.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8, 2022: Model says start Raheem Mostert, but sit Aaron Jones
Navigating backfield timeshares has become one of the trickiest elements of season-long Fantasy football strategy and a new committee approach in Carolina is sure to have owners pulling their hair as they set their Week 8 Fantasy football lineups. After trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, the Panthers split their backfield reps between Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman and both were productive. Foreman produced 145 scrimmage yards, while Hubbard put up 73 scrimmage yards with a touchdown despite leaving with an ankle injury. Can you trust either in your Week 8 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Play D.J. Moore, Adam Thielen is a sleeper, more
Byes subtract just two teams from the Week 8 slate but that means we'll lose JuJu Smith-Schuster on his recent hot streak, Mike Williams (who is injured anyway) and Keenan Allen among others. It is our objective to help you find wide receivers you'll want to move in and out...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Play Tua Tagovailoa, Bench Aaron Rodgers and more
The byes weeks aren't as plentiful as Week 7 -- with only two teams on bye -- but it happens to be two of the best quarterbacks in football that we'll be without. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will not play this week due to bye weeks for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL QB Power Rankings: Bears' Justin Fields, Seahawks' Geno Smith among biggest risers entering Week 8
Nothing steers NFL teams quite like quarterbacks. It's possible, not probable, to win in spite of them. It's preferable, not easy, to land the best of them. They are, more than anyone else, the ones who shape the football landscape, week in and week out. That's why we're ranking all...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers called out by former teammate for ripping current Packers in public: 'You can't do this'
The Green Bay Packers are struggling, sitting at 3-4 and coming off three straight losses to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. The Packers are tied for second in their division and in unfamiliar territory with serious offensive struggles. Aaron Rodgers is clearly frustrated with how...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Cut List: Players you can drop for waiver-wire adds now
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Thomas made a brief appearance during the team stretch prior to the session, but he again isn't healthy enough to mix into drills. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) also is tending to an injury, leaving rookie Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the available wide receivers for quarterback Andy Dalton. Thomas' status should continue to be monitored, though, to get a sense of when he may be able to rejoin the Saints' receiving corps.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 8, 2022 include Alvin Kamara
Though just two teams are on bye in Week 8, many of the league's top quarterbacks are either off or playing in a primetime game. Thus, the NFL DFS player pool for Sunday's slate features stars like Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray. This also presents an opportunity to save money when rostering a quarterback in daily Fantasy football lineups and utilizing your excess NFL DFS salary cap space on other positions.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Escaped major injury
The shoulder injury that Andrews suffered in Thursday's 27-22 win over Tampa Bay is minor, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Andrews entered the game with a nagging knee issue, but he was ultimately forced out after suffering a shoulder injury early in the second quarter. The exact diagnosis remains unclear, but the Ravens will have nine days off prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Saints so there's a chance he misses no additional time. Andrews managed three receptions for 33 yards prior to his exit.
CBS Sports
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Questionable for Thursday
Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Andrews played through the same injury and handled his full allotment of snaps (87 percent) in Sunday's win over the Browns, but he finished the game without a catch and then was held out of practice Monday through Wednesday. He thus appears truly questionable for Thursday night, while WR Rashod Bateman (foot) looks to be in better shape after the Ravens listed him as a full practice participant Wednesday.
CBS Sports
New Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney indicates he wasn't injured with Giants: 'Irrelevant people don't get updates'
The Kansas City Chiefs shocked the NFL world on Thursday, as they swung a deal for New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The former No. 20 overall pick is headed to K.C in exchange for 2023 third- and sixth-round draft picks. While Toney has played in just 12 contests...
Sporting News
Week 8 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
A two-team bye week is a nice reprieve after last week's four-team bloodbath, but considering the Chiefs and Chargers are the idle squads, fantasy football owners will still have holes in their rosters. As such, a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 8 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
