ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Emilia Jones To Lead ‘Winner’ Biopic From Susanna Fogel; Zach Galifianakis And Connie Britton Also Star

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Emilia Jones ( CODA ) is set to lead director Susanna Fogel’s darkly comedic biopic Winner , which has started principal photography.

After exposing Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Reality Winner was sentenced to five and a half years in prison — the longest sentence ever given to someone charged under the Espionage Act — for leaking a government document.

Connie Britton has been cast to play Reality’s mother and Galifianakis Reality’s father. Danny Ramirez and Kathryn Newton also will star.

The story follows Winner (Jones), a brilliant young misfit from Texas who finds her morals challenged while serving in the U.S. Air Force and working as an NSA contractor. The film will offer a fresh take on the traditional whistleblower thriller; the coming-of-age story follows an idealistic young woman persecuted for standing by her principles.

The film is written by Kerry Howley and based on Howley’s 2017 New York Magazine feature story.

“As a filmmaker, I strive to tell stories that interrogate the world we live in and the systems that are broken in it. But in a fun way. Reality Winner is the perfect heroine for a film that meditates on ideas of personal power, morality, and finding your voice,” Fogel said. “She’s a true individual: she speaks many languages, she loves her guns, she could destroy you on Twitter, and her obsession with Pikachu is unmatched. Clearly, she’s the perfect mouthpiece for a generation of people who are unique and fed up with feeling powerless. And there is no one more perfect to play her than Emilia Jones, one of the most exciting young actresses working today. I hope Reality’s story will inspire others to speak up and defend their beliefs, whatever the cost. I’m thrilled to partner with this team of artists and activists to bring this movie to life.”

The film is co-financed by ShivHans Pictures and 1Community. Producers are Amanda Phillips and Fogel along with Shivani Rawat & Julie Goldstein of ShivHans, and Scott Budnick and Ameet Shukla of 1Community. Executive producers include Dani Melia, Peter Saraf, Daniel Bekerman, Connor Flanagan and Big Beach Films.

UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the financing and will represent the worldwide sales rights.

“When we first read this powerful script, we knew we wanted to help tell the story of Reality Winner. I have always been a fan of Susanna Fogel and to work with this caliber of talent to tell a female story is something we strive to do at ShivHans. We are looking forward to working in partnership with our friends at 1Community to bring this story to a wide audience,” said Rawat, founder and CEO of ShivHans Pictures.

Added Budnick: “Our company’s mission is to find bold new takes on the most pressing issues of our time, and nothing could be more urgent than defending the ideals of democracy. Reality Winner’s story is fascinating, brave and timely. We are thrilled to join our partners ShivHans Pictures and couldn’t be more excited for Susanna Fogel’s fresh and comedic approach in bringing this story to screen.”

Jones is repped by CAA, ARG, Personae Consilium and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan; Fogel is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media, Chris Abramson and Patti Felker; Britton is repped by WME Entertainment, Untitled Entertainment, The Initiative Group, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox; Galifianakis is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman; Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson. Newton is repped by WME, Entertainment 360, Steve Warren and Huy Nguyen at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, KAller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Niecy Nash-Betts Hires Traci Carter Holsey As Head Of Development For Her eOne-Based Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts, star of The Rookie: Feds, is staffing up her production banner. Nash-Betts has hired Traci Carter Holsey as her head of development for her first-look deal at eOne. It reunites Nash-Betts and Carter Holsey, who previously worked together on Yahoo! series Let’s Talk About Love, which was produced by Nash-Betts’ Chocolate Chicks (CC) Productions. The actor signed the first-look deal with eOne earlier this summer to produce scripted and unscripted content. Carter Holsey started her career at BET. She was a producer on OWN’s reality series Iyanla Fix My Life and has worked on non-scripted, talk and variety projects with Dave Chapelle,...
Deadline

Will Kemp Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media

EXCLUSIVE: Will Kemp (The Christmas Waltz, Spinning Out) has signed a multi-picture overall deal, including exclusivity on holiday movies, with Hallmark Media. As part of the agreement, Kemp will also develop and produce new projects for Hallmark. He will next star in the original movie Jolly Good Christmas, premiering Saturday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. “Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We can’t wait for viewers to see will in ‘Jolly Good Christmas,’...
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Related Story 'So Help Me Todd' On CBS Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season; 'Ghosts'...
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Adds Lana Parrilla To Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Lana Parrilla (Why Women Kill, Once Upon a Time) has joined the cast of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 2 in a recurring role. She will play Lisa Trammell, a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his...
Deadline

Aldis Hodge To Star As Alex Cross As Amazon Orders Series From Ben Watkins, Paramount TV & Skydance

Amazon Studios has ordered a new Alex Cross series with Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, One Night In Miami) set to portray the titular character and produce. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the series is described as a “complex and twisted thriller” created by producer and writer Ben Watkins, based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Deadline reported the project was in development in 2020. Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A...
Deadline

Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

 New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone. Musk had to close his deal by Friday or face a court battle over the delay. What happens next should be fascinating. Musk has vowed to trim thousands of jobs, and his management style requires on-site attendance and long hours,...
Deadline

Matthew Perry Apologizes After “Keanu Reeves Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows – Updated

UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” The idea that Reeves’ name was picked at random seems odd. He is mentioned specifically in multiple passages in the book as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further. PREVIOUSLY at 3 p.m.: “Why...
Deadline

James Cameron Takes Aim At Marvel, DC Characters: “They All Act Like They’re In College”

Add James Cameron to the list of elite filmmakers taking umbrage with today’s superhero films. The three-time Oscar winner critiqued the storytelling of Marvel and DC in an interview with The New York Times published on Tuesday. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,” he said. “They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a...
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres

UPDATE: With tickets rapidly selling out to the big screen sneak peek of Yellowstone season 5, AMC Theatres is adding encore showtimes on October 29 and 30 to meet demand. Fans will also get a first look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone. Tickets are currently on sale on the AMC website and mobile app. PREVIOUS, October 20: Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more...
Deadline

Amy Smart, Matt Davis, Billy Zane & More Board Mystery Thriller ‘Blunt’; Voltage Launching Sales Ahead Of AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Smart, Matt Davis, Ne-Yo, Billy Zane and Greer Grammer are set to star in writer/director Anna Elizabeth James’ Blunt. Voltage Pictures is handling global sales on the mystery thriller and will introduce to buyers immediately. In Blunt, a single mother (Smart) wakes up to find herself hogtied and held captive at her country vacation rental by an unknown assailant. In a race against time, she must piece together clues from the previous guests to find out who assaulted her, and hopefully survive the ordeal. James produces under her Kiss and Tale Productions banner alongside Richard Switzer, Julie Gause, Paul Luba...
Deadline

Natasha Lyonne Uses Her Uncanny Lie Detecting Ability To Solve Crime In Peacock’s ‘Poker Face’ Trailer

Natasha Lyonne is on the case in Peacock‘s upcoming series Poker Face, which is set to debut in January, the streamer announced Wednesday. Along with the release date, Peacock also released the first teaser for the series from Knives Out and The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson. Throughout the 10-episode series, Lyonne’s Charlie shows off her uncanny ability to determine when someone is lying by using it to solve crimes. Among those crimes is a mysterious murder involving a host of characters, including Lil Rel Howery as a town sheriff who insists there was no foul play. You can watch...
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Jane Doe #3 Testifies That Scientology Blamed Her For Alleged 2003 Assault, Telling Her “There Was No Crime Committed”

(Updated 11:45 AM with more testimony from trial) “She had told me not to use the word rape,” a visibly shaken Jane Doe #3 told a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday in the Danny Masterson trial. “She explained to me that you can’t rape someone you are in a relationship with,” the witness went on to say of a late 2003 conversation with a Scientology executive at the church’s Celebrity Centre in Hollywood. Recounting her recollection of the meeting with Scientology ethics officer Miranda Scoggins almost 20 years ago, Jane Doe #3, aka CB, told Deputy LA District Attorney Reinhold Mueller...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
Deadline

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Grantham Coleman Joins In Key Role For Season 3 Of Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Grantham Coleman is joining the Starz family. Coleman will star in a key role in season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. It comes after the drama series’ dramatic cliffhanger at the end of season two, which aired on Sunday.   Coleman, who has starred in series such as FX’s The Americans, will play Ronnie Mathis, Unique’s older brother, who was recently released from prison. Ronnie’s stoic demeanor belies a shocking ruthlessness. It’s not that Ronnie’s immoral, it’s that he’s amoral, conscienceless, unyielding and vindictive. Production on season three of the family crime drama series has started in New York. Set in the...
Deadline

Grammy Winner Ricky Kej To Compose Original Music For Frank Grillo, ABM Sumon Thriller ‘MR-9’

EXCLUSIVE: Indian Two Time Grammy Award composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej has signed to compose the original music for American-Bangladeshi writer-director Asif Akbar’s spy action-thriller MR-9 featuring Frank Grillo as a villain. Based on the popular Masud Rana novels written by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain, top Bangladeshi actor ABM Sumon stars as secret agent Rana – code name MR-9 – of the Bangladesh Counter Intelligence Agency. Grillo plays his evil nemesis, Roman Ross. The film was shot over the summer in the U.S. and Bangladesh and is now in post-production. “I take on very few motion pictures and I am very proud to be...
Deadline

Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘The X-Files’, ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66

Michael Kopsa, a Canadian actor whose roles on hits and cult-favorites like The X-Files, Highlander, Smallville and Stargate SG-1 made him an immediately recognizable TV presence, died Sunday, Oct. 23, of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. His death was announced on Twitter by his ex-wife, actor Lucia Frangione. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote yesterday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.” A...
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy