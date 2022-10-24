ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Sean Hayes, Lynda Carter and More Remember Leslie Jordan: He Could ‘Keep Us Laughing and Connected in Difficult Times’

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONcy3_0ikslvyF00

Leslie Jordan was one of the most beloved comic actors of his generation, which was more than evident after news of his death in a car accident at age 67 came on Monday. His many celebrity co-stars, friends and admirers and mourned on social media, posting notes about his kindness and humor.

One of Jordan’s best-known credits was playing Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace.” His co-star Sean Hayes tweeted, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan regularly posted videos of himself dancing, cooking and telling stories, which Lynda Carter remembered in her tribute on Twitter. “What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times,” she said. “It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.

Patton Oswalt shared one of Jordan’s COVID videos with a simple “RIP.”

“This news is just horrendous,” tweeted Hannah Waddingham. “Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me.”

“I am so saddened by this — his social media particularly during COVID brought millions of people such joy as did his legacy career in entertainment,” said Meghan McCain. “He was also just a kind, sweet lovely man.”

“Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs,” said Jackée Harry above a clip from “The Cool Kids” where Jordan stripped in a firefighter costume.

Marlee Matlin posted about working with him on her first TV series, “Reasonable Doubts”: “He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to.”

“You had no choice but to adore Leslie Jordan, he left you no other options. He was magical. I can’t believe he’s gone,” said Kristen Johnston.

Many pointed to Jordan as an inspiration for LGBTQ people in Hollywood, as he was gay and open about his sexuality for decades.

“You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present,” said playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

“He was unabashedly southern & queer, two things that don’t always go hand in hand,” said drag queen Ginger Minj. “His ownership of exactly who he was made it easier for me to do the same.”

“He was such a queer icon to me,” tweeted drag queen Trinity the Tuck. “I literally just saw him a few weeks ago in LA.”

Jordan was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Mayor Tim Kelly tweeted, “Leslie Jordan was a Chattanooga legend and national treasure who brought joy and hope to millions, leaving behind a lasting legacy of love and acceptance.”

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which Jordan attended, shared a video that Jordan made for the school’s 2020 graduates.

“Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist,” tweeted Loni Love, who recently served as a guest co-host of “The Talk” with Jordan.

“Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit,” George Takei tweeted.

See more tributes from Hollywood below.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 4

Related
Variety

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch

After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode

The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase

The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 Just two weeks before his death at the age of 67, Leslie Jordan was looking forward to the next chapter in his career. In one of his final interviews, the entertainer opened up about becoming a country music star in his 60s after releasing his album Company's Comin' last year. "So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he told CBS News.  "I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy