Sean Hayes, Lynda Carter and More Remember Leslie Jordan: He Could ‘Keep Us Laughing and Connected in Difficult Times’

Leslie Jordan was one of the most beloved comic actors of his generation, which was more than evident after news of his death in a car accident at age 67 came on Monday. His many celebrity co-stars, friends and admirers and mourned on social media, posting notes about his kindness and humor.

One of Jordan’s best-known credits was playing Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace.” His co-star Sean Hayes tweeted, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan regularly posted videos of himself dancing, cooking and telling stories, which Lynda Carter remembered in her tribute on Twitter. “What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times,” she said. “It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.

Patton Oswalt shared one of Jordan’s COVID videos with a simple “RIP.”

“This news is just horrendous,” tweeted Hannah Waddingham. “Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me.”

“I am so saddened by this — his social media particularly during COVID brought millions of people such joy as did his legacy career in entertainment,” said Meghan McCain. “He was also just a kind, sweet lovely man.”

“Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs,” said Jackée Harry above a clip from “The Cool Kids” where Jordan stripped in a firefighter costume.

Marlee Matlin posted about working with him on her first TV series, “Reasonable Doubts”: “He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to.”

“You had no choice but to adore Leslie Jordan, he left you no other options. He was magical. I can’t believe he’s gone,” said Kristen Johnston.

Many pointed to Jordan as an inspiration for LGBTQ people in Hollywood, as he was gay and open about his sexuality for decades.

“You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present,” said playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

“He was unabashedly southern & queer, two things that don’t always go hand in hand,” said drag queen Ginger Minj. “His ownership of exactly who he was made it easier for me to do the same.”

“He was such a queer icon to me,” tweeted drag queen Trinity the Tuck. “I literally just saw him a few weeks ago in LA.”

Jordan was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Mayor Tim Kelly tweeted, “Leslie Jordan was a Chattanooga legend and national treasure who brought joy and hope to millions, leaving behind a lasting legacy of love and acceptance.”

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which Jordan attended, shared a video that Jordan made for the school’s 2020 graduates.

“Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist,” tweeted Loni Love, who recently served as a guest co-host of “The Talk” with Jordan.

“Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit,” George Takei tweeted.

See more tributes from Hollywood below.