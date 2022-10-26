Music Industry Moves: Warner Records Promotes Shawnae Corbett-Rice to Senior Vice President of Marketing

Shawnae Corbett-Rice has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing for Warner Records . Based in Los Angeles, she will continue to oversee marketing campaigns with an emphasis on artist development.

She reports to the recently appointed executive VP of marketing and artist development, Dionnee Harper, who commented, “Before I joined Warner, I admired from afar the super-creative work Shawnae was doing on breakout artists like Saweetie, Chika, and NLE Choppa and developing acts like Baby Tate, Zzz, and Kenzo B, while championing the emerging Nigerian music scene with Pheelz and Omah Lay. She’s hugely passionate about her artists and the label, combined with deep industry experience, wide-ranging knowledge, and out-of-the-box thinking. I’m very happy that she’s part of our dynamic new marketing structure and congratulate her on this much-deserved promotion.”



Adds Corbett-Rice: “I’ve always strived to build sustainable visibility for our artists. So whatever stage they are in their careers, and wherever they are in a release cycle, they’re always front of mind in the fan community. It’s great to have Dionnee on board, and I’m really looking forward to creating more innovative and adventurous campaigns on behalf of our amazing artists and their music. I want to thank Tom (Corson), Aaron (Bay-Schuck), Chris (Atlas), and Dionnee for this incredible new opportunity.”

Prior to joining the label in 2018, the senior VP began her music business career at Def Jam South/Disturbing tha Peace Records. She joined Universal Music Group in 2006, moving up the ranks to eventually take the post of senior director of marketing. While at UMG, she worked closely with artists such as Ludacris, Rick Ross, Fabolous, and Jadakiss.

+ Steve Aoki ‘s Dim Mak En Fuego has signed new artist 2DEEP (real name Luis Cardenas), who becomes the indie record label’s first DJ-producer signee. The Ecuadorian/Colombian artist will be working closely with the label on the launch of his debut EP which will be preceded by its first single to be released on Oct. 28.

“The Latin community has shown us so much love and support, it’s exciting to be merging the worlds of Latin and EDM by welcoming our first DJ/Producer 2DEEP to the Dim Mak En Fuego Family,” commented Aoki. “We have had great times working together on music and I am excited to see him continue to grow and watch as he blossoms.”

Dim Mak En Fuego, founded in 2020, is a self-proclaimed “breeding ground for innovative artists pushing the scene forward.” The label is best known for launching the careers of artists such as Bloc Party, the Kills, the Chainsmokers, the Bloody Beetroots, Deorro, Keys N Krates and MSTRKRFT, among others.

“I am super excited to have this opportunity to follow my dreams with Steve Aoki and his team at Dim Mak En Fuego. I have been waiting for this moment my whole life and I am looking forward to continuing to create unique tracks, collaborating and learning from Steve, and sharing my music with the world,” said 2DEEP.

+ Black Ambition , CEO Felecia Hatcher , and founder Pharrell Williams will be rewarding approximately $2.5M to 31 entrepreneurs and founders over the course of the Williams’ three-day Mighty Dream Forum in Virginia.

Kicking off the forum on Nov. 1, Black Ambition will begin its annual “Demo Day” event to showcase Black and Latinx entrepreneurs, some of whom will be recipients of the cash prizes. The week’s events will also feature conversations with Black Ambition Network founders and 2021 prize winners, as well as a discussion with a “special guest,” according to the press release.

“I am honored to bring Demo Day to Mighty Dream in Virginia this year,” says Black Ambition founder Pharrell Williams. “We can’t wait to show some of the top business leaders of the world our prize winners and founders and how hard they have worked to bring their ideas and dreams to life. By investing in our Black and Latinx entrepreneurs, we are laying the foundation for more incredible people to have access to the resources they need to change the world.”

Black Ambition will round out the forum by announcing their top prize winners at their “Dinner with a Purpose” event on Nov. 3, concluding with remarks from Williams and Hatcher.

For tickets and more information please visit https://blackambitionprize.com/events .

+ Artist Partner Group has promoted Brett Copell to senior VP of legal and business affairs, and Alexis Warner to marketing director. The label has also hired Sebastien Christie as senior director of A&R and administration, and Jesse Wylde as senior director of artist and business development.

Copell will continue to act as lead attorney for both Artist Partner Group and its publishing arm, Artist Publishing Group. He will also oversee legal and administrative departments as well as focus on new business opportunities for APG at large. Warner will continue to oversee social engagement and digital marketing campaigns for emerging artists including Anti Da Menace, Cootie, Solider Kidd, and more.

Christie joins the A&R administration department having previously operated his own consultancy company where he worked for clients such as Cinematic Music Group, Create, and Opposition/BBTV. He will be focused on preparing releases including clearing samples and producer agreements. Prior to APG, Wylde was a marketing director at AWAL and manager of artist development and tour marketing at Warner Records. In his new role, Wylde will develop artists and songwriters in all facets of their careers, focusing on promo and touring to larger business strategy and partnerships.

Monday, October 24

+ On the heels of YoungBoy Never Broke Again ‘s “The Last Slimeto” album, which was released on Aug. 5 as the rapper’s final obligation to Atlantic Records, Variety has confirmed that the artist — also known as NBA YoungBoy — has signed a deal with Motown .

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but signing was highly competitive, according to sources.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and first signed with Atlantic Records back in 2017. He went on to release four albums, the latest of which is poised to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Bad Bunny. NBA also issued a slew of mixtapes, causing a public rift with his label when his mixtape “Colors” was removed from streaming platforms. His devout fanbase launched a petition in response to demand YoungBoy be released from his contract and given his master recording rights.

The 22-year-old artist has made no secret of the kind of money he was looking for in a new deal: $60 million, he’s posted on social media.

+ Hot on the heels of a sold-out show at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater on Oct. 18, Warner Records presented a platinum plaque to Zach Bryan for his hit song “Something in the Orange.”

Pictured (front, left to right): Hannah Bay-Schuck, Zach Bryan, Warner’s Miles Gersh (A&R), Corson and co-manager Danny Kang; (back, from left): Warner’s Rick Gershon (Publicity), label Co-Chairman/CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck, Presley Nardella (mgmt team) and co-manager Stefan Max.

+ Deezer has promoted Agnes Bliah to B2B Marketing Director, where she will be inaugurating a brand new entity within the streaming service, which is the fifth largest in the world (including China-only Tencent). In her new role, she will be responsible for developing, implementing and driving Deezer’s partnerships & B2B marketing strategy globally. She is based at the company’s Paris headquarters.

Prior to joining Deezer last year, Bliah was global business director for the Midem conference and oversaw the conference’s first Executive Women in Music event.

+ South by Southwest Conference and Festivals has appointed event co-founder Roland Swenson as executive chairman, while Jann Baskett (chief brand officer) and Hugh Forrest (chief programming officer) become co-presidents. The duo will continue in their current roles while also assuming day-to-day leadership of the company, including the launch of SXSW Sydney in Australia next October.

SXSW was founded in 1987 by Swenson, the Austin Chronicle’s Nick Barbaro, Louis Black, and Louis Jay Meyers. Swenson’s new role includes continued guidance over the business including an active role on the board of directors, which includes investor Jay Penske, chairman/CEO of PMC, plus other PMC execs.

“When we started SXSW in 1987 we dreamt big, but I’m not sure we imagined that the event would become the global gathering that it is today,” said Swenson. “I’m so proud to see how the event has grown since the early days and am excited to move to a position that will allow me to focus on the aspects of SXSW that I’m the most passionate about. I’m also pleased to shift the running of the company to Jann and Hugh. I believe their proven leadership will mobilize us as we move into the future.”

+ Sony Music Publishing UK has signed singer-songwriter Baby Queen to a worldwide publishing agreement.

Baby Queen, aka Bella Latham, released her critically acclaimed mixtape “The Yearbook” in 2021 and is currently on tour supporting Conan Gray on his U.S. headline tour this fall. Baby Queen is represented by Babs Thornton at Everybody’s Management.

“I’m so excited to be working with Sony and with a team that truly understands who I am as a person and as an artist,” said Baby Queen in a news release. “I know we’re going to do amazing things together!”

“Not only is Baby Queen’s music out of this world, but her energy and passion for songwriting is undeniable,” added David Ventura, Sony Music Publishing UK president, co-managing director and senior VP of international. “And best of all, she speaks French! She is without a doubt an icon for the new generation of artists and fans. Her personality completely shines through everything she creates, and I am over the moon to be working with Baby Queen, alongside her managers Babs and Adam, to write the future together.”

+ Becky Colwell has been appointed the new general manager of Kia Forum and VP of music and events, at Intuit Dome — the new home of the Clippers opening in Inglewood, Calif. in 2024.

In her new position, Colwell will be responsible for the operations and programming of the Kia Forum as well as the programming of Intuit Dome leading into and following its opening.

She joins the LA Clippers organization with 25 years of venue industry experience; most recently, she was the general manager of the Greek Theater. She will report to LA Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker who commented, “Becky has earned a reputation for creating best-in-class experiences for all who step foot in the venues she leads and will help us continue to achieve new standards at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome.”

+ Empire has acquired the dance record label Dirtybird , marking Empire’s entrance into the dance music scene. The deal is inclusive of the entire Dirtybird catalog of music, including artists such as Claude VonStroke, Nikki Nair, Walker and Royce, as well as the label’s clothing, publishing and web3 assets.

Dirtybird founder and CEO, Barclay Crenshaw, better known as Claude VonStroke, will continue to own and run all of the Dirtybird live events and festival brands. He added, “I’m so excited to join another incredible independent Bay Area music company. I will continue to A&R the Dirtybird label and direct the creative for the music and clothing, while EMPIRE has the capacity and resources to grow the brand globally. This is a dream come true.”

“Growing up in San Francisco and the Bay Area at large, dance music has always been a huge part of our music scene,” said Ghazi, CEO and founder of Empire. “Empire at its core is a company that is for the culture. Dirtybird embodies the independent ethos and understands the cultural nuance of everything San Francisco and dance music.”

Empire and Dirtybird plan to formally announce the new partnership at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) conference on Oct. 20 at Space266. The event will be open to the public. For more details, please visit www.empireatade.rsvpify.com .

+ Ahmed Nureni has been appointed as general manager of Warner Music Middle East . In his new role, he’ll report to Alfonso Perez-Soto, president of emerging markets, and continue to be based in Dubai.

Nureni will also remain GM of Qanawat Music, a music distributor in the Middle East and North Africa, which was acquired by Warner Music Group earlier this year. In that position, he will continue to work closely with Adnan Al-Obthani, founder of Qanawat Music.

“I’m excited to be heading Warner Music Middle East, alongside my responsibilities at Qanawat. The dual role will allow me to harness synergies from both businesses and be thoughtful and strategic in the way we grow Warner Music Middle East’s artist roster,” said Nureni. “There’s so much creative potential in our region and we’re only just beginning to tap into it. I’m looking forward to working closely with our team in Beirut and promise them the next few years are going to be hugely exciting!”

Warner Music Middle East was founded in 2018 and Moe Hamzeh, who helped establish the division, has stepped down as managing director after five years at the helm to pursue other music projects.

Perez-Soto adds: “Ahmed is a brilliant exec who combines an amazing ear for music with a brilliant strategic mind. We’ve been working together since Qanawat joined the Warner Music family and I knew he’d be the perfect person for this role. With the support of our amazing team in Beirut, he’ll champion artists from the region and help them connect with a global audience. I’d also like to thank Moe Hamzeh for all his amazing support over the last five years and wish him good luck in his next adventures.”