Auburn, AL

Bryan Harsin confirms Zykeivous Walker no longer with Auburn football, Jordon Ingram out for season

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
AUBURN — Bryan Harsin confirmed Monday afternoon that defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker is no longer a member of the Auburn football team.

Walker, a former four-star and top-100 recruit, compiled 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 11 games with the Tigers. He made 14 tackles in six games in 2020 as a freshman but saw his playing time dwindle over the course of his career, and played in just one game in 2022.

Walker's departure was first reported by 247Sports. He was removed from Auburn's roster this week. On Twitter, Walker announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Harsin also said that backup running back Jordon Ingram suffered a lateral meniscus tear in practice, an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

"Just kind of landed on it wrong," Harsin said.

Ingram, a former three-star recruit and Mobile native who transferred from Central Michigan before the 2021 season, got two carries for eight yards in his first season at Auburn. He had yet to play this season.

The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) host Arkansas (11:00 a.m., SEC Network) this Saturday, their first home game since a 21-17 loss to LSU on Oct. 1.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

