MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Court records show that 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month. In October 2021, the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami temporarily suspended social visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal visits were permitted.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO