Click10.com
Marco Rubio canvasser back in hospital following savage beating by 2 men in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – The Marco Rubio canvasser victimized by a brutal beating is back in the hospital, according to his father. His son was attacked because he was a Republican, police reports show. The second suspect arrested for the attack, 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova, bonded out of a Miami-Dade County...
floridapolitics.com
Candidate for Doral Mayor skips ‘sham debate’ hosted by ‘fake outlet’
‘(It’s) one of those fly-by-night organizations that show up during an electoral season with no other purpose than to spread bad information.’. Debates are set to go down on this week between Doral governmental candidates, but at least one person vying for public office in the city isn’t participating.
Click10.com
Man arrested in attack on Marco Rubio canvasser says nothing after bonding out of jail
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police have arrested two men they say participated in the attack of a volunteer for Republican Sen. Marco Rubio’s campaign in Miami-Dade County. Hialeah police said 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova was arrested Tuesday night after being located at Pine Tree Park in Miami Beach. Casanova and...
WPTV
Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election...
In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame
He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
Click10.com
DeSantis’s Broward school board appointee gives superintendent 90 days for progress report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members gave the superintendent another chance to prove herself and in 90 days she will have to provide a progress report. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright responded with a report on her progress after receiving criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointee Torey Alston,...
NBC Miami
Protest at Miami Commission Meeting Over Virginia Key Beach Trust Control
Dozens of protesters gathered Thursday to call for Miami commissioners to relinquish their takeover of the Virginia Key Beach Trust. Protesters gathered outside Miami’s city hall, and then took their battle inside the chambers. They started chanting "restore the Trust" during a meeting break, and some demonstrators were escorted outside.
Click10.com
‘Port-au-Prince vs. Tel Aviv’: Racial tensions surface in North Miami Beach commission races
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Candidates are stoking racial flames in one South Florida city as commission races get heated ahead of the November election. North Miami Beach’s city commission races have become downright nasty. Vandals dismantled Phyllis Smith’s campaign signs and painted Jay Chernoff’s face on his...
click orlando
‘Alex the Officer’ uses verified Instagram account to expose catfishing schemes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Miami cruise line manager has been fighting fake impostors for more than a year. You’ve seen his story several times on clickorlando.com. But now he says he finally has a social media platform to expose the fake accounts. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face...
Click10.com
Despite new photos, BSO not taking additional action after deputy used boat, taxpayer-bought gas for personal use
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are new pictures, new allegations and shocking new details following a Local 10 News investigation, but so far, there is no new action against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of using a BSO boat for personal use. That deputy is accused of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Commissioner guilty of lying to enter detention facility
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Court records show that 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month. In October 2021, the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami temporarily suspended social visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal visits were permitted.
WESH
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide
CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
communitynewspapers.com
MESSAGE FROM THE MAYOR Wayne M. Messam
As we enter the last quarter of the year, it marks the beginning of our city’s fiscal year. The city budget has been adopted without a millage increase and provides essential funding for city operations, public safety and city events. I extend my personal thanks to all of the residents who took the time to participate during our public hearings budget hearings, your engagement ensures your input is heard.
Click10.com
‘His skin was melting’: BSO firefighter flown to JMH to continue recovery after I-95 inferno
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A firefighter with Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue is continuing to recover from severe burns after he and his girlfriend were hurt in a massive inferno following a tanker truck crash on Interstate 95 this week. Bryan Aparicio was airlifted from Delray Medical Center to...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor demands more oversight of Miami Seaquarium after fallout of USDA inspection report
MIAMI – More fallout after a new scathing USDA inspection report on the Miami Seaquarium, accusing staff of deliberately underfeeding dolphins, causing those dolphins to become aggressive with both trainers and members of the public. Now, Miami-Dade County is stepping up, saying more oversight is needed and is coming...
Miami Beach City Commission adopts ordinance to ban hair style discrimination
MIAMI BEACH -- The Miami Beach City Commission on Wednesday voted to ban discrimination in housing, employment or the use of municipal facilities based on the style or texture of the applicant's hair. The new ordinance was adopted as a means of ending racism that has largely been directed at...
NBC Miami
3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in
Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Florida
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NBC Miami
Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report
Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
NBC Miami
Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
