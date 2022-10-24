ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

floridapolitics.com

Candidate for Doral Mayor skips ‘sham debate’ hosted by ‘fake outlet’

‘(It’s) one of those fly-by-night organizations that show up during an electoral season with no other purpose than to spread bad information.’. Debates are set to go down on this week between Doral governmental candidates, but at least one person vying for public office in the city isn’t participating.
DORAL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame

He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Protest at Miami Commission Meeting Over Virginia Key Beach Trust Control

Dozens of protesters gathered Thursday to call for Miami commissioners to relinquish their takeover of the Virginia Key Beach Trust. Protesters gathered outside Miami’s city hall, and then took their battle inside the chambers. They started chanting "restore the Trust" during a meeting break, and some demonstrators were escorted outside.
MIAMI, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Commissioner guilty of lying to enter detention facility

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Court records show that 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month. In October 2021, the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami temporarily suspended social visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal visits were permitted.
MIAMI, FL
WESH

Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide

CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MESSAGE FROM THE MAYOR Wayne M. Messam

As we enter the last quarter of the year, it marks the beginning of our city’s fiscal year. The city budget has been adopted without a millage increase and provides essential funding for city operations, public safety and city events. I extend my personal thanks to all of the residents who took the time to participate during our public hearings budget hearings, your engagement ensures your input is heard.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in

Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
DANIA BEACH, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Florida

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report

Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

