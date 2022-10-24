Read full article on original website
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
Good News Another New Restaurant in Amarillo is Opening Soon
I got a message recently asking me why I haven't mentioned anything about this new place coming to Amarillo. I did message them back and said I would look into it. I hadn't heard the news yet. Sometimes that happens. So, I did look into it. Oh, and the news...
A Full Arcade In An Airbnb? Yeah, Amarillo Has That
When it comes to booking an Airbnb, you usually want something nice that has something unique to it. The way its decorated, the age of the home, the architecture can all add to the experience. Basically, you want to get the most out of your money. How about a full...
Taking The Challenge To Hunt Down Amarillo’s 7 Gates Of Hell
The 7 Gates of Hell come up every year around Halloween. People debate on the location of the gates, what you're supposed to do when you get there, and what happens to you once you finally do. I took the challenge to hunt down Amarillo's 7 Gates of Hell. Here...
Wait is Panera Bread Finally Opening in Amarillo?
It's been a few years since we first heard about Panera Bread coming to Amarillo. It has been a long wait. A really long wait. One that I know Amarillo is so ready to see open their doors. We have been patient. I feel now that patience is about to...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town
Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home
Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
With High Costs Of Everything Now, Can Amarillo Renters Win?
Finding a place to rent in Amarillo can be tough. The cost of rent alone keeps going up, and it seems like you're getting less and less for your money. With the high cost of everything right now, can Amarillo renters ever win?. Frustrated Renters In Amarillo Texas. Facebook is...
Where are the Best Places to Get Sushi in Amarillo?
People really have strong opinions on sushi. It seems you either really love it or you don't. I never really had sushi before until two of my friends separately on my birthday one year wanted to take me to have sushi. One took me out for lunch. The other took...
ABC 7 hosting blood drive in memory of Panhandle man killed in workplace accident
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — ABC 7 and Coffee Memorial Blood Center are hosting a blood drive on Nov. 9 in memory of a Panhandle man killed in a work place accident. Blaze Coffee was injured in October 2009. He received 68 blood product transfusions. The transfusions gave him 28...
Terrifying Robbery At Amarillo Dollar General…With A Twist
Reddit is always a fun source of arguing and friend-finding these days. Truthfully, it's one of my favorite sites to go to when I need a laugh or entertainment. I just read a post on there though that was neither funny nor entertaining, it was just flat-out scary. Here's the...
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?
GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
Check Out Some of These “That’s So Amarillo” Halloween Costumes
Halloween is the perfect time to be someone other than yourself. It's a time to get creative and funny. If you just happen to be going to a theme party this year, and that theme happens to be Amarillo, we have some really great costume ideas. I mean Amarillo has made a pretty big mark this year with some interesting happenings. So take a look at these and see if you can pull any of these off.
Saddle Up, The 27th Annual WRCA World Championship is Coming to Amarillo
In case you find the break between Haloween and Thanksgiving to be too uneventful, here's an event for all to come and enjoy. The Working Ranch Cowboys Association is holding their 27th Annual World Championchip starting November 9th. Founded in 1995 here in Amarillo, the WRCA Association and the WRCA...
Amarillo Has A Pedestrian And Vehicle Problem It Needs To Fix
Yet another news story is making the rounds about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, and is now battling life threatening injuries. Is it just me, or has there been a lot more cases like this being reported?. Amarillo has a vehicle and pedestrian problem, and it needs...
Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?
New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
Amarillo Physicians Honored
The Texas Tech Univerity Health Sciences Center has given distinguished alumni awards, with two individuals receiving merit in Amarillo. The first is Valerie Kiper, the dean of the TTUHSC School of Nursing in Amarillo. She received the Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award for her trailblazing efforts for nursing and nursing education...
It’s Halloween And Now We’re Stealing Souls? Kia Souls, That Is.
Halloween is right around the corner, and it seems that some are already getting more into the tricks, rather than treats. Amarillo Police found themselves chasing down not one, but two stolen vehicles this morning. Some would be thieves decided to try and make off with two stolen Kia Souls.
Congrats Potter County You Got Me Again for Jury Duty
It's a running joke with me about how often I get called for jury duty. It's at least once a year. Well, that is except for that year of reprieve due to Covid. I was never called in 2020 but I was back in the pool last year in 2021.
