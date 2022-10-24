ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.1

A Full Arcade In An Airbnb? Yeah, Amarillo Has That

When it comes to booking an Airbnb, you usually want something nice that has something unique to it. The way its decorated, the age of the home, the architecture can all add to the experience. Basically, you want to get the most out of your money. How about a full...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town

Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
HEREFORD, TX
Mix 94.1

Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home

Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?

GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Check Out Some of These “That’s So Amarillo” Halloween Costumes

Halloween is the perfect time to be someone other than yourself. It's a time to get creative and funny. If you just happen to be going to a theme party this year, and that theme happens to be Amarillo, we have some really great costume ideas. I mean Amarillo has made a pretty big mark this year with some interesting happenings. So take a look at these and see if you can pull any of these off.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?

New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Physicians Honored

The Texas Tech Univerity Health Sciences Center has given distinguished alumni awards, with two individuals receiving merit in Amarillo. The first is Valerie Kiper, the dean of the TTUHSC School of Nursing in Amarillo. She received the Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award for her trailblazing efforts for nursing and nursing education...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy