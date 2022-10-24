Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
"Dads For Dax" lending a hand at Lakeland's McKeel Academy
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland father Dax Gingras has made it tradition that every weekday morning in October, he dresses up in a different Halloween costume and heads to the car line outside of South McKeel Academy to help direct traffic. Gingras was a teacher at a nearby school until...
Orlando Health Doubles Bed Capacity at Planned Lakeland Highlands Hospital
Orlando Health hasn’t even broken ground yet on its Lakeland Highlands hospital location, but officials have already doubled plans for the facility just south of the Polk Parkway. Hospital officials announced that they are scrapping their original plan for a 136-bed facility and instead building a 302-bed hospital with 30 intensive care and progressive care rooms.
Jeff Odro | What is a Lakelander?
Born in Lakeland | has lived in Lakeland for 30 + years | Manages Day-to-day operations at union hall. J eff has been a Lakelander so long that when he grew up in South Lakeland he had to commute across town daily to Kathleen High School because George Jenkins High School had not yet been built.
What to Do This Weekend, October 28-31
Halloween Bash | Lakeside Village | 5 – 7 p.m. Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida Annual Pink Ribbon Gala 2022 | Haus 820 | 6 p.m. Fall Into Dance 2022 | Branscomb Auditorium at Florida Southern College | 7:30 p.m. (showings also on Saturday and Sunday) Saturday, 10/29.
Bay News 9
Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland
LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
wild941.com
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween
Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
fox13news.com
Britton Plaza Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure
TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but one Tampa Publix cashier is an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Florida Woman Claims $10,000,000 Powerball Double Play Win After 7-Eleven Stop
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, claimed a $10 million prize from the POWERBALL® with Double Play® Draw game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number
Lakeland, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lakeland. The Lakeland High School football team will have a game with Kathleen High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. The Zarephath Academy football team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
plantcityobserver.com
City Hosts Monster Mash at Plant City Stadium
Join in on the fun on Friday, Oct. 28 for a not-so-scary good time. Plant City’s annual Halloween party is moving to larger digs. Last year the event, sponsored by Plant City Parks & Recreation Department, commandeered the parking lot at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center and featured trunk-or-treating and a movie night.
Tampa, Miami reported highest annual home price increases in US
The housing market continues to fluctuate, with Tampa one of the most expensive cities for home prices growth in the US.
10 Reasons You Don’t Want to Miss The 10th Anniversary Issue
We are excited to celebrate 10 years of telling stories about and making memories with Lakelanders by putting out a jam-packed issue that celebrates the past, recognizes the present and looks toward our future. Here are 10 Reasons to Pick Up Our 10th Anniversary Issue at a local restaurant or business this weekend:
Deputies: Dunkin manager in Highlands violated pre-trial release conditions by working with teens
A Dunkin' Donuts manager was arrested in Avon Park on Wednesday for violating conditions of his pre-trial release, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
Crisis Center of Tampa Bay looks to fill several call center positions
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said an influx in mental health and suicide calls has created a desperate need to fill call center positions.
995qyk.com
Can You Actually Buy A Sheriff Grady Judd Halloween Costume?
He’s Florida’s most famous lawman, but is imitation truly the sincerest form of flattery? This Facebook post caught our eye. Can you actually buy a Sheriff Grady Judd Halloween costume?. This post caught our eye when it showed up on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:
10 Reasons You’ve GOT to Visit Bonnet Springs Park and Downtown Lakeland
Finding new ways to spend time together is one of the many fun things about being in a relationship. Bonnet Springs Park is just about an hour from Tampa Bay, and it is totally date-worthy. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay. And, we have a feeling it will quickly become one of your favorite ways to spend time together.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community
An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
