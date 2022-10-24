Sorel was Columbia Sportswear Company’s fastest-growing brand in the third quarter, helping the company achieve another period of sales gains despite facing multiple headwinds. In the third quarter of 2022, the Portland, Ore.-based sportswear company reported on Thursday that total net sales in the period increased 19% to $955.0 million from $804.7 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase in net sales primarily reflects earlier shipment of higher fall 2022 wholesale orders and direct-to-consumer growth, Columbia said. By brand, overall sales at Sorel, which will be moving to a new headquarters next year, increased 28% to $112.4 million, driven by...

