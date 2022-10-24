ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTv3W_0ikskKe500
ANYONE who might have witnessed either incident or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at (609) 859-2282. Photo Credit: NJSP

UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed.

A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a cluster of trees and a guardrail, then overturned and re-entered the roadway at 5:43 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper II Charles Marchan said.

All three occupants in the vehicle were ejected -- one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, the trooper said.

The other two sustained serious injuries, he said.

State Police were handling that crash when another occurred just up the road.

An unknown vehicle was headed north on the Parkway when it struck a pedestrian in the roaday near milepost 159.7 in Elmwood Park and kept going at 5:56 a.m., Marchan said.

A BMW 330 behind them rolled over the pedestrian and immediately stopped, the trooper said, he said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters and EMS from Clifton and police from Elmwood Park were among the responders.

ANYONE who might have witnessed either crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at (609) 859-2282.

Comments / 19

NOPE
3d ago

Not a day goes by where people aren't tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic, speeding, cutting out in front of other cars, mack trucks driving well over the speed limit, etc etc so no one should be surprised

Reply(3)
14
Zilch
3d ago

So very sad. May those who passed rest in peace and the others make a full recovery.

Reply(1)
13
Jo Williams Stampin' Up Demonstrator
3d ago

This is so sad. May those who perished rest in peace and may the Lord be with the families of these loved ones. May the survivors heal and recover. Today is just not a day to be speeding or driving recklessly due to the high fog and density as well as the wet roads. This truly saddens me to hear that this happened.

Reply
2
 

