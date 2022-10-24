NJSP: Two Dead, Three Ejected In Separate Garden State Parkway Crashes Miles And Minutes Apart

ANYONE who might have witnessed either incident or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at (609) 859-2282. Photo Credit: NJSP

UPDATE: Three occupants were ejected and two people died in separate Garden State Parkway crashes within two miles and less than 15 minutes of one another, authorities confirmed.

A BMW X5 was headed north on the Parkway near milepost 157.9 in Clifton when it veered off the road, hit a cluster of trees and a guardrail, then overturned and re-entered the roadway at 5:43 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper II Charles Marchan said.

All three occupants in the vehicle were ejected -- one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, the trooper said.

The other two sustained serious injuries, he said.

State Police were handling that crash when another occurred just up the road.

An unknown vehicle was headed north on the Parkway when it struck a pedestrian in the roaday near milepost 159.7 in Elmwood Park and kept going at 5:56 a.m., Marchan said.

A BMW 330 behind them rolled over the pedestrian and immediately stopped, the trooper said, he said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters and EMS from Clifton and police from Elmwood Park were among the responders.

ANYONE who might have witnessed either crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at (609) 859-2282.

