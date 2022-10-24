Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Catalyst Guide: Abilities, Lore, And Tips For Apex's Newest Legend
Apex Legends is known for its diverse cast of characters, with the game introducing a believable, fully-fleshed out legend to the game every season. Season 15: Eclipse is no different, introducing us to Apex's first-ever transgender legend, Catalyst. A practicing witch, Catalyst often turns to tarot cards, crystals, and various other forms of divination for guidance, and as we saw in Stories From The Outlands: Last Hope, she appears to have a spiritual connection to her homeworld's moon, Cleo.
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Event Overview
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launched last week with a new legend, a new seasonal cosmetic collection, and of course, a new battle pass. But the Champions Store and Champions battle pass aren't the only source of loot players can access this season. The Season 3 update has also introduced a number of seasonal events that players can take advantage of to earn cosmetics, in-game currency, and other loot.
Get The Witcher For Free Right Now
Nothing is better than a free game, and right now on GOG, you can grab the very first entry in the Witcher series for essentially nothing. You'll need to tackle some light work to claim it, as getting your hands on the enhanced edition of the RPG requires signing up for the GOG newsletter. As an extra bonus, you'll also score a free Card Keg for Gwent. Plus, the end result will be email notifications of good deals on GOG whenever they're available (you can always unsubscribe at a later time).
Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will...
The Witcher Remake Coming With Unreal Engine 5
The Witcher is getting a remake. CD Projekt Red has announced it's remaking the game using the Unreal Engine 5. This game was technically announced previously as the Canis Majoris project, but this is the first time that the Polish studio is confirming what the game really is. CD Projekt...
Amazon Prime Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
Following a leak, Prime Gaming has officially announced next month's free games. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven free games in November 2022. The lineup of freebies includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Facility 47, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. As usual, subscribers will also be able to snag loot for popular games such as Apex Legends, Pokemon Go, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Launch Update Addresses Visibility, Audio, And UI Issues
The launch day for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's almost here, and Infinity Ward has detailed some of the changes implemented from beta feedback. There are some pretty notable updates coming with the game's October 28 release. First, Infinity Ward revealed that beta feedback was used to increase enemy...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Disc Is Just 70 MB, Requires 100 GB Install
Ever wonder what exactly you're getting when you buy a game disc these days? Well, in the case of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you're getting approximately 0.07% of the actual game. Twitter user DoesItPlay revealed that the disc size for Modern Warfare 2 is just 72.23 MB, though the game itself requires at least a 100 GB install on all platforms.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Safe Codes: All Locations And Unlock Codes
Code: 02-02-19 The first safe you'll have the opportunity to unlock is during mission #11: El Sin Nombre. In this mission you're sent to a mansion and will eventually be tasked with getting a keycard from Diego. You're allowed to roam around the building, so you'll want to grab glass bottles to distract the guards blocking the restricted area you need to access. These are found on tables and other locations all over the area.
Six Roblox Horror Games To Try Out This Halloween
Roblox isn't the first place you'd think of for horror-slash-survival games, but there are some pretty great options on the platform. Just know that they skew more toward uncanny settings, and are light on the gore and violence due to Roblox's younger audience. The fun of Roblox is joining a...
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Leaked Early
Once again, the next PS Plus Essentials lineup has leaked early. According to a post on Dealabs, November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies should be available starting November 1. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, will be able to snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November. Make sure to snag October's lineup before the new batch of games takes its place.
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release Times And Preloading Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's official release date is nearly here, and in fact, the game is already playable in Australia and New Zealand to kick off its global rollout on October 28. In a nice little bonus this year, everyone who preordered Modern Warfare II can dive into the campaign already to help ease the wait for multiplayer.
Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it will follow you wherever you go. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass Adds Deadpool, Storm, Venom, And Morbius To The Game Roster
2K Games has revealed more details on the season pass that'll be available for Marvel's Midnight Suns, which will add more allies to your team roster and other extra content. Available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Legendary Edition of the game, players will be able to add Deadpool, Venom, Storm, and Morbius to their team, with each hero having unique abilities to use on the battlefield.
The Callisto Protocol Canceled In Japan To Avoid Censoring Content
The Callisto Protocol will not be released in Japan due to the game failing to receive a rating in Japan, presumably due to its violence and gore. The studio said via its Japanese Twitter account that the localized version for Japan will be discontinued and that anyone who preordered will get a refund.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Launch-Day Discount Is Available Now
The once PlayStation-exclusive platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure has made the leap to PC. If you're interested in picking up the charming 3D platformer, make sure to snag it at Green Man Gaming. Right now, you can save 10% on Sackboy at GMG. Since you're getting a Steam key by ordering through Green Man Gaming, this is the ideal way to pick up the PC port at launch.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's First DLC Supports Military Veterans' Charity
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has begun its global rollout. Among the first pieces of extra content players can buy is a DLC bundle that supports charity. The Modern Warfare II in-game store is offering the Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack right now, with all proceeds supporting military veterans.
Next Big Gotham Knights Patch Will Aim To Improve Console And PC Performance
A week after launch, Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal has released a new update for the game that aims to improve performance issues on PC, with a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S patch coming soon. This is a small patch, but a more substantial update will follow it as the studio looks to add a "mix of needed fixes that have popped up since launch" for the game, specifically frame rate stability on consoles.
