Win Tickets ($70): Experience Theatre Project Presents 101 Extraordinarily Awful & Truly Terrible Ways to Die (in one night) @ Beaverton Masonic Lodge | Dark Sketch Comedy

WWEEK
Elephants Delicatessen Will Open Its Lake Oswego Location With a Food-Filled Party This Week
Elephants Delicatessen, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders since 1979, will open a new store in Lake Oswego this week—and if you assumed, “seen one, seen ‘em all,” this location has a few new items not available elsewhere. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is...
foodgressing.com
Vancouver MICHELIN Star Restaurants 2022 Revealed
The very first Vancouver MICHELIN Guide 2022 has 8 new Vancouver MICHELIN Star restaurants – all of which were awarded one star. As an international mobility company, Michelin published its first North American “Red Guide” in 2005 with the New York edition. U.S. Guides have since been added in Washington, D.C.; Chicago; California; and Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida.
Love Doughnuts? Check-Out the Top 10 Shops in Portland, Oregon
If you're searching for a sweet road trip, what's better than taking a doughnut tour? Portland, OR is nationally known for Voodoo Doughnuts but while researching shops I discovered an interesting fact. Most of the shops are congregated in the same area. Could it be there's a doughnut turf war going on?
WWEEK
A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life
Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
KGW
Video shows people walking out with suspected stolen items from Portland target
"I just see stuff getting loaded into a shopping cart," said the man who shot the video at a Portland Target. In 2021, there were 3,000+ shoplifting cases.
WWEEK
Amaized and Confused, Portlanders Make a Fall Pilgrimage to Sauvie Island
Based on the long line of cars streaming onto Sauvie Island last weekend, it looked like pretty much everyone in Portland was headed to one of the area’s many farms for fall traditions, including the always-popular corn maze at The Pumpkin Patch. Now in its 24th year, the network...
beachconnection.net
Wildly Surreal Structures Found Between Two Oregon Coast Towns
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Striking, even otherworldly rocky monuments can pop up in the most unexpected ways at times on the Oregon coast. Sometimes it's a mix of mankind's interference and Mother Nature's surrealist aesthetics, too. They can defy description, it seems. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: the hidden cliffs just north of Manzanita)
Narcity
5 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Deserve A Spot In The City's New Michelin Guide
The Michelin Guide Vancouver debut is fast-approaching and a few locals have shared their thoughts on which restaurants in the city deserve a spot on the list. For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide is coming to Vancouver and restaurants that made the cut will be revealed on October 27.
Oregon City's newest official is 'squeaky wheel' for homeless
Planning commissioner Mike Mitchell appointed to the commission seat that Denyse McGriff vacated to take mayoral positionAfter interviewing eight applicants on Oct. 25, all four remaining Oregon City Commission members voted unanimously to appoint Mike Mitchell to the vacant commission seat. Only three out of the four commission members were needed to make the appointment, but Mitchell impressed the elected officials with his strong background of volunteering for the city, along with his articulate and detailed answers to his interview questions from commissioners. Mayor Denyse McGriff vacated the commission seat to fill the mayoral role vacated by Rachel Lyles Smith...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
‘Everybody is scared’: Portland food cart targeted again by burglars
Just a month after a fire destroyed the Pepe Chile Food Cart, the owner finally reopened the food cart, only for another one of his locations to be struck by thieves.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
Daily Journal of Commerce
Portland apartment community sells for $36.25 million
Columbia Ridge Apartments, a 144-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Northeast Portland submarket, has sold for $36.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, in the transaction.
Punchy cold front expected Tuesday evening: Rain, wind and stormy conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Be on guard later this afternoon as conditions are expected to fall off by the evening commute on Tuesday. Showers will start to pick up closer to the 4 p.m. hour, followed by stormy conditions between 5 and 8 p.m. The timing of this forceful front has been projected to drive […]
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Driver caught after car slams into Northeast Portland salon
A car slammed into a salon in Northeast Portland Wednesday evening before the driver left the scene, authorities said.
We witnessed shoplifting at Nike, Home Depot and Target, and nobody stopped it
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s 3:55 on a Thursday afternoon in the Mall 205 parking lot. I’m watching through the front windshield of our white Ford Explorer as unsuspecting shoppers zip in and out of the Target store and nearby Home Depot. The shopping mall, located near Interstate...
Historic West Linn Lions-Oregon City Pioneers game highlights rivalry week
When the West Linn Lions face the Oregon City Pioneers Friday, the two teams will renew one of longest-running high school football rivalries in the nation. The Lions and Pioneers game is one of a number of traditional rivalry games scheduled to be played on Friday, the final week of the regular season for most high school teams in Oregon.
titantribune.org
Fire in the Distance and Smoke on the Rise: The Nakia Creek Fire
The fire season is the season when it rains ashes, the sun looks a hazy orange, and there’s a dystopian landscape from fog and smoke. This year it has struck again, but, a bit closer to home. In the past few years, several fires in Oregon have had notable effects. Past fires include the Eagle Creek Fire and the Almeda Fire. Even fires from California have caused major smoke and ash to sweep into Vancouver. This year, in Clark County the fire posed a similar yet different threat.
