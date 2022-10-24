Win Tickets ($70): Experience Theatre Project Presents 101 Extraordinarily Awful & Truly Terrible Ways to Die (in one night) @ Beaverton Masonic Lodge | Dark Sketch Comedy

Planning commissioner Mike Mitchell appointed to the commission seat that Denyse McGriff vacated to take mayoral positionAfter interviewing eight applicants on Oct. 25, all four remaining Oregon City Commission members voted unanimously to appoint Mike Mitchell to the vacant commission seat. Only three out of the four commission members were needed to make the appointment, but Mitchell impressed the elected officials with his strong background of volunteering for the city, along with his articulate and detailed answers to his interview questions from commissioners. Mayor Denyse McGriff vacated the commission seat to fill the mayoral role vacated by Rachel Lyles Smith...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO