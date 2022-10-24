ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Win Tickets ($70): Experience Theatre Project Presents 101 Extraordinarily Awful & Truly Terrible Ways to Die (in one night) @ Beaverton Masonic Lodge | Dark Sketch Comedy

 3 days ago
foodgressing.com

Vancouver MICHELIN Star Restaurants 2022 Revealed

The very first Vancouver MICHELIN Guide 2022 has 8 new Vancouver MICHELIN Star restaurants – all of which were awarded one star. As an international mobility company, Michelin published its first North American “Red Guide” in 2005 with the New York edition. U.S. Guides have since been added in Washington, D.C.; Chicago; California; and Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life

Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Wildly Surreal Structures Found Between Two Oregon Coast Towns

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Striking, even otherworldly rocky monuments can pop up in the most unexpected ways at times on the Oregon coast. Sometimes it's a mix of mankind's interference and Mother Nature's surrealist aesthetics, too. They can defy description, it seems. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: the hidden cliffs just north of Manzanita)
CANNON BEACH, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City's newest official is 'squeaky wheel' for homeless

Planning commissioner Mike Mitchell appointed to the commission seat that Denyse McGriff vacated to take mayoral positionAfter interviewing eight applicants on Oct. 25, all four remaining Oregon City Commission members voted unanimously to appoint Mike Mitchell to the vacant commission seat. Only three out of the four commission members were needed to make the appointment, but Mitchell impressed the elected officials with his strong background of volunteering for the city, along with his articulate and detailed answers to his interview questions from commissioners. Mayor Denyse McGriff vacated the commission seat to fill the mayoral role vacated by Rachel Lyles Smith...
OREGON CITY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
92.9 The Bull

These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon

When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
OREGON STATE
Daily Journal of Commerce

Portland apartment community sells for $36.25 million

Columbia Ridge Apartments, a 144-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Northeast Portland submarket, has sold for $36.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, in the transaction.
PORTLAND, OR
titantribune.org

Fire in the Distance and Smoke on the Rise: The Nakia Creek Fire

The fire season is the season when it rains ashes, the sun looks a hazy orange, and there’s a dystopian landscape from fog and smoke. This year it has struck again, but, a bit closer to home. In the past few years, several fires in Oregon have had notable effects. Past fires include the Eagle Creek Fire and the Almeda Fire. Even fires from California have caused major smoke and ash to sweep into Vancouver. This year, in Clark County the fire posed a similar yet different threat.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

