Welcome to Week 8 featuring trades, trades and more trades. We’ve already seen quite a few big deals this week and we’ll likely see a few more leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. How will those trades impact games the rest of the season? We’ll start to get a good idea in Week 9. As for Week 8, there’s plenty of action to keep your eyes on, especially with New York’s teams and the Packers, who could fall to 3–5 with a loss to the Bills. So get ready for another crucial week on the NFL schedule.

5 HOURS AGO