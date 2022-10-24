Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See
When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
Cowboys Rookie Damone Clark Move to Join Micah Parsons in Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn ‘Relentless’ Defense
Dan Quinn’s defense got back to their style on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. After a letdown in performance against the Eagles that saw the home side race out to a 20-point lead, Quinn was pleased with his unit’s response. Particularly when it came to turnovers. “It was good...
Buccaneers vs. Ravens: Several Big Names OUT for Thursday Night Football
Nobody is going to feel bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Losers of their last two, and four of their first seven games in 2022, the once proud roster is now left in search of answers on several levels. Many believe the return of center Ryan Jensen - rumored to...
McDaniels: Saints Are as Tough a Group Raiders Will See this Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to need to get gritty for every yard and every point in their Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels emphasized the need to prepare for New Orleans' physicality during his Wednesday media availability. "Very physical," McDaniels...
X-Factors for Raiders vs. Saints
One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have in common is that they've had multiple players who've stepped up and surprised this season. It presents a situation where any number of players could make plays that swing the momentum of the game on Sunday. Taysom Hill.
NFL Week 8 Preview: The Situation With the Broncos Heats Up
Welcome to Week 8 featuring trades, trades and more trades. We’ve already seen quite a few big deals this week and we’ll likely see a few more leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. How will those trades impact games the rest of the season? We’ll start to get a good idea in Week 9. As for Week 8, there’s plenty of action to keep your eyes on, especially with New York’s teams and the Packers, who could fall to 3–5 with a loss to the Bills. So get ready for another crucial week on the NFL schedule.
Commanders CB Kendall Fuller on ‘Professional’ Taylor Heinicke, Talks ‘Hunting’ Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Being a backup quarterback isn’t as easy as it seems. Sitting on the sidelines, waiting for an injury, isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Taylor Heinicke is doing it better than most. Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller has nothing but praise for his quarterback, who was thrust back...
NFL.com Colts Prediction, How Does Ehlinger Era Start?
It's awfully difficult to make a prediction with so little information, but that's what NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal attempts to do with Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are starting Sam Ehlinger at quarterback against Washington. It will be the first game of the second-year pro's career, and the first...
Report: Fox Wants Brady at Super Bowl LVII
Even after a 3–5 start for his Buccaneers, fans may see Tom Brady on their screens at Super Bowl LVII. He may just not be lined up under center for the occasion. “If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage,” a source told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. “Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t.”
Saints Injury Roundup: Thomas, Landry, Lattimore, Trautman Not Practicing on Thursday
Thursday's Saints injury report looks fairly identical to the first one for Week 8, with one player being added. Here's how things shape up as we get closer to the weekend. DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot) LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee),...
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
VIDEO: Uriah Hall faces off against former NFL standout Le’Veon Bell at pre-fight press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Uriah Hall and Le’Veon Bell faced off for the first time ahead of their fight. The two athletes fight on Saturday night in a four-round professional bout on the main card of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. You can watch their staredown in the video...
Bills the Best: NFL Power Rankings - Who’s As Good As Buffalo?
After spending this past Sunday on the couch, the Buffalo Bills still find themselves atop Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. “Here’s something wild about the Bills: They are 18th in red zone efficiency and third in the NFL in turnovers, and they are still, far and away, the best team in the more competitive conference,” SI writes. “Imagine when those numbers trend back toward neutral.”
Rodgers Could Have Been Throwing to This Receiver Corps
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday in Washington, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to convert a single third down. Still, they had a chance to steal a victory if only the defense could get a stop. However, on third-and-9, Taylor Heinicke completed a pass to his top receiver, Terry McLaurin, against star cornerback Jaire Alexander for what essentially was the clinching first down.
Detroit Lions Waive DT Demetrius Taylor
The Detroit Lions announced a roster decision Thursday afternoon following practice. Undrafted rookie free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor has been waived, according to the team. Taylor was the only undrafted rookie who was able to earn a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster after training camp. If other...
Titans-Texans Odds, Line and Spread
Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS). In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could...
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
Jared Goff Developed ‘Bad Habit’ Past Two Weeks
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has developed a bad habit over the past couple of weeks that has impacted his play. To start the season, Detroit's offense executed at a high level, becoming the highest scoring offense after the first month of the season. Against the New England Patriots, the...
