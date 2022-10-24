ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

"Dads For Dax" lending a hand at Lakeland's McKeel Academy

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland father Dax Gingras has made it tradition that every weekday morning in October, he dresses up in a different Halloween costume and heads to the car line outside of South McKeel Academy to help direct traffic. Gingras was a teacher at a nearby school until...
Orlando Health Doubles Bed Capacity at Planned Lakeland Highlands Hospital

Orlando Health hasn’t even broken ground yet on its Lakeland Highlands hospital location, but officials have already doubled plans for the facility just south of the Polk Parkway. Hospital officials announced that they are scrapping their original plan for a 136-bed facility and instead building a 302-bed hospital with 30 intensive care and progressive care rooms.
Britton Plaza Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure

TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but one Tampa Publix cashier is an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland

LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween

Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
Jairus Rutherford | What is a Lakelander?

Opened his first barbershop in Lakeland 15 years ago | Extensively involved in supporting local youth athletics | Celebrating opening of Barber Skate Shop downtown in October. J airus loves when potential is realized, whether it’s the kids and teens he has mentored over the years or the barber shops he has opened and grown.
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found

A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
32 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lakeland (FL)

Lakeland, Florida is the largest city in Polk County, Florida, it is located along I-4 between Tampa and Orlando. You are reading: Indoor things to do in lakeland fl | 32 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lakeland (FL) There are numerous things to do in Lakeland, It is...
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023

Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
Sergeant Chawn Hall | What is a Lakelander?

Lakelander for nearly 25 years | Has worked for Lakeland Police Department for 20 + years | Currently serving six Lakeland schools as a supervisor of school resource officers. E very day Sergeant Hall and his colleagues aren’t just working to ensure the safety of students in Lakeland, they are setting an example of excellence and character for the next generation.
