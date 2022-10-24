Tom Hudson, Fran Fraschilla and Dane Bradshaw will call Tennessee-Gonzaga PPV, with Andy Katz hosting live chat

Read full article on original website
How to watch the Gonzaga-Tennessee game
FRISCO, Texas – Gonzaga basketball season kicks off Friday with an exhibition game against the Tennessee Volunteers. This game is unlike your typical Zag game, though. The game will be live on Pay-Per-View and will cost $9.99 to watch. All proceeds from the game will go to McLendon Foundation. The foundation was established in 1999 to honor the legacy of...
'That 40 minutes, he's not my friend.' Exhibition pits Gonzaga's Drew Timme against longtime trainer, Tennessee asst. Rod Clark
Rod Clark was fresh off an NAIA college basketball career, working at a Nike factory store in Dallas and trying to break into the AAU coaching scene. His first AAU gig came with Dallas-based club RM5 Elite and the next summer he started coaching another EYBL team in the area, Nike Pro Skills.
Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense
Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
National media outlet united in prediction for Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in a huge SEC East showdown. A win for the Vols would set up a massive game with the Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday in Athens that would likely determine the winner of the SEC East. If Kentucky wins,...
Four-Star Linebacker Visiting Tennessee For Kentucky Game
Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson is visiting Tennessee for the Vols’ matchup against Kentucky, the Michigan native announced Thursday morning. Still a junior in high school, Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 215 pound prospect that projects as a linebacker at the college level. Jackson ranks as a four-star...
Vols legend says Kentucky is in for “a rude awakening” on Saturday
Tennessee football is set for a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Some analysts are predicting that it could be an upset spot for Josh Heupel’s surging Vols team. But one person who believes fully in the Big Orange is UT basketball great Ron Slay.
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News
Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
Tennessee basketball 2022-23 preview: Vols’ frontcourt
John Fulkerson was the most experienced player on Tennessee basketball for the past three years. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was the rising star for the Vols. Those two occupied the post down the stretch of last season as they won the SEC Tournament Championship. Now, Fulkerson has graduated, and Huntley-Hatfield has transferred.
#TashaTough: Kellie Harper on impact of LVFL Tasha Butts as she battles cancer
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper spoke about what it meant to support Lady Vol For Life Tasha Butts as she battles cancer.
Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral
The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Says Tennessee Vols Should be Ranked Higher than Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said the one thing that separates the Georgia Bulldogs from the Tennessee Vols is QB Hendon Hooker. Herbstreit was one of four panelists on ESPN that gave their rankings a week before the College Football Playoff is set to release their initial rankings next Tuesday night.
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
Knox County first grader gives Hendon Hooker a letter after Saturday’s win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the Vols cruised past UT Martin on Saturday, a family made their way down to the field to soak in the moment and see the players. On Friday, Hardin Valley first grader Colton Kuban drew a picture, hoping to give it to a player at the game the following day. Walking onto the field, Colton saw Hendon Hooker and wanted to go say ‘hello.’ At that momen,t his mom Sarah remembered she had the letter with her and handed it to her son to give to the Vols star QB.
Malik Roberson out as coach of Ferris football, school collecting further information
Malik Roberson is out as head coach of the Ferris High School football team for the last two games of the season. In an email sent to the parents of the players on Friday, school principal John O’Dell wrote that Roberson “will not be working with the team for the remainder of the season as further information is collected.”
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
Motorsports complex being constructed near Knoxville
Another motorsports experience in being constructed in Tennessee. This one will be located 160 miles west of Bristol Motor Speedway. Developers of Flatrock Motorsports Park had a groundbreaking announcement Wednesday and owners have plans of bringing the international racers of Formula One and MotoGP to the Volunteer State. Plans call...
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
Badger football makes history: Undefeated and league champs
SPIRIT LAKE — For the first time since 1975, the Badgers finished the regular season undefeated and have earned the Intermountain League football championship on Oct. 22 against the Timberlake Tigers. The host Tigers pushed the unbeaten Badgers to the limit before the visitors scored the go-ahead touchdown on...
Stylish Stays | Foodie Fabulous: Tennessee’s Blackberry Mountain and More Gourmet Getaways
Even if you haven’t stayed at Blackberry Farm, you may be familiar with this culinary utopia set among the Great Smoky Mountains in Walland, Tennessee. Founded in 1976 by the Beall family as a six-room inn, Blackberry Farm has since become a Relais & Châteaux-member resort known for melding haute cuisine with its Appalachian environs. The resort’s James Beard Award-winning restaurant, the Barn, features “Appalachian ingredients from around the region as well as farm products harvested just a few feet from the front door.” Blackberry Farm is a bucolic, bucket-list kind of vacation, and now it has an energetic sibling.
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
