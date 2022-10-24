Read full article on original website
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Centre Daily
Has Denise Richards Had Plastic Surgery? See Photos of the ‘RHOBH’ Alum’s Transformation and Quotes
A true beauty. Denise Richards made a successful lifelong career based on her stunning looks. The Wild Things actress was booked and busy in the ‘90s as she starred in the hottest blockbuster movies. She always played the love interest and people swooned over the Illinois native on and off the big screen. Her good looks still remain, but is it all thanks to plastic surgery?
Centre Daily
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere Date Night: Red Carpet Photos
Too cute! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi showed off their love while walking the Enola Holmes 2premiere red carpet in New York City on Thursday, October 27. The Stranger Things star, 18, wore a pink gown adorned with silver flowers while laughing with her boyfriend, 20, on the red carpet for her upcoming movie, set to premiere via Netflix on November 4. Jake, for his, part looked dapper in an all-black suit.
Centre Daily
The Queen of Halloween! Vanessa Hudgens’ Most Iconic Costumes Over the Years: Photos
Nobody does Halloween quite like Vanessa Hudgens! Over the years, the High School Musicalstar has become the queen of October, showing off her eclectic costumes all throughout the month of October. “I do everything Halloween, everything! It’s my favorite holiday, so I start celebrating … I mean, I was going...
Centre Daily
Amy Schumer returning to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as host for third time
NEW YORK — Amy Schumer will host “Saturday Night Live” for the third third time on Nov. 5, NBC announced Thursday. The self-deprecating stand-up comedian previously hosted the show in 2015 and 2018. Chart-topping “Bad Habit” crooner Steve Lacy will make his “SNL” debut as musical guest....
Centre Daily
Anna Delvey Reveals Plans to Launch ‘Delvey Show’ Podcast, Write a Book
Planning for the future. Anna Delvey reveals her job aspirations following her release from prison during an exclusive interview with In Touch. As she looks forward to “getting released on house arrest,” Anna – whose real name is Anna Sorokin– says she’s planning to start a podcast, write a book, focus on her art and hopes to start a law apprenticeship. “I am looking into options,” she tells In Touch.
Centre Daily
‘Teen Mom’ Stars and Their Kids Get In the Halloween Spirit: See Their Costume Pics Over the Years
The stars of Teen Momshare everything about their lives, so it’s no surprise that when Halloween comes around, the moms go all out with their costumes. Jenelle Evans, Leah Messerand Farrah Abraham have posted a ton of cute (and racy!) pics throughout the years, and now you can browse through them all in one place.
Centre Daily
Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Documenting His ‘Highs and Lows’: Cover, Release Date
Spill the tea! Prince Harry‘s bombshell memoir will document the “highs and lows” of his life. The title of his book, Spare, seems to be in reference to Harry, 38, being a royal “spare” — or not first in line to succeed the crown. His older brother, Prince William, will take over the throne after their father, Prince Charles.
