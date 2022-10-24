Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says Twitter 'in sane hands,' makes no pledge to rejoin
Former US president Donald Trump on Friday hailed the sale of Twitter to tech billionaire Elon Musk, but declined to commit to rejoining the platform. "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said on his own Truth Social platform.
"You Might Think It's Just Adult Stuff, But The Kids Notice": People Who Grew Up In Mixed Race Families Are Sharing What They Wish Others Understood
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Musk likely to scale back Twitter's content moderation, opening it up for misinformation
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is already shaking things up but many of the content moderation changes Musk said he’d make have yet to happen.
Comments / 0