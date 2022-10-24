“I’m just so proud of our homegrown teachers,” says Susan Frediani, Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Instructional Coach. “As a former teacher myself, it brings me such joy when one of our own decides to go into the teaching profession,” she adds. While there are many PUSD alumni who have chosen to return to Plumas County as teachers or administrators in the district, she says this year brought an unusually high number of familiar faces to local classrooms.

20 HOURS AGO