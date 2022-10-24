Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sullivan Independent News
Pamela K. Rowden
Pamela K. Rowden, 66, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away at Life Care Center of Sullivan on Monday, October 10, 2022. Pamela Kay Rowden was born on March 21, 1956 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Elzia and Opal (Adkins) Rowden. She attended High Ridge Elementary and St. Clair High School. Following high school, Pamela furthered her education at East Central College, where she took classes pertaining to business and secretarial work.
Sullivan Independent News
Ronald D. Cecil
Ronald D. Cecil, 77, of Sullivan, MO, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Ron was born on July 15, 1945 in Parma, Missouri to Jesse and Nerva (Buckley) Cecil. Ron worked as a cab driver for Laclede Cab Company for many years...
Sullivan Independent News
John D. Schmidt
John D. Schmidt, 66 of Washington, MO formerly of Sullivan passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. John David was born on March 26, 1956 in Washington, Missouri to Newell A. and Shirley Mae (Schlueter) Schmidt. He attended Saint Anthony Catholic grade school and graduated from Sullivan High School in the class of 1974. John attended Missouri Western in St. Joseph, MO to play football then transferred to the University of Missouri - Rolla to obtain his degree in Petroleum Engineering Management in 1979. John was employed by Blackmore and Glunt from 1979 until retirement in 2018 and continued on a consulting basis until his passing.
Sullivan Independent News
George Harold Mund
Mund, George Harold of Bourbon, Missouri was born October 15, 1923, in Farmington, Missouri, to George M. and Lillian (nee Eaves) Mund, and entered into rest, Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Sullivan, Missouri, at the age of 98 years, 11 months and 28 days. He is preceded in death by...
Sullivan Independent News
Jacob ‘Lee’ Summers
Jacob “Lee” Summers of Bourbon, Missouri was born on Sunday, July 6, 1930, to William and Lennah (King) Summers. He passed away in Sullivan Missouri, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of 92. Lee served his country in the United Stated Air Force during the Korean...
Sullivan Independent News
Rose M. Turnbull
Rose M. Turnbull, 80, of Gerald, Missouri passed away at her home, with her loving husband by her side, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Rose Marie was born on March 6, 1942 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Ernest and Rosanne (Phelan) Lee. She grew up and attended grade school at Saint James Catholic School and graduated from Saint Johns High School. Shortly after graduating high school, Rose went to work at Bell Telephone for a few years.
Sullivan Independent News
Jerry E. Payne
Jerry E. Payne of Cuba, MO was born on Monday, July 21, 1952, in DeSoto, MO to Homer E. Payne and Nellie Bernice Payne, nee Ferris. He passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 70 years, 2 months, and 13 days. Jerry attended...
Sullivan Independent News
Albert T. Renshaw
Albert Theodore Renshaw, 80, of Sullivan, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Albert, son of Jesse Renshaw and wife Emily Louise (Hayes), was born November 13, 1941, in Carmi, Illinois. Albert was united in marriage to Brenda (Schafferkoetter) in Sullivan on October 13,...
KMOV
Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
travelawaits.com
The Upscale St. Louis Hotel That Hosted Decades Of Pro Wrestling
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. On February 22 of this year, I laid on my back in the center of one of the fanciest rooms in St. Louis and stared up at its unearthly light fixtures.
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured
A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
Sullivan Independent News
Bourbon Boosters Hoping To Restore Mural
The mural splashed across the wall of Bourbon Blooms has seen better days. The paint is fading after nearly 20 years and the Bourbon Boosters are hoping to restore its glory. Bourbon Ward 2 Alderwoman Mary Heywood told the city council Tuesday that night the Boosters are looking at ways of making it happen.
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
Sullivan Independent News
Chamber Board Hires Lewis As Executive Director
The Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Emily Lewis for the position of Executive Director. Emily has started her new position part-time at the Chamber office and will officially join the team full-time in November jumping right into Chamber events like the Spooktacular, Rooftop Food Drive, and two Christmas events.
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville
Raising Cane's, a popular fast food chain, will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069. Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific. "One of the neat things about...
kfmo.com
Missouri Mines Fall Rocks Event Saturday
(Park Hills, MO) This year's Fall Rocks event, at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, is this Saturday evening. Site Administrator, Art Hebrank, says it's a free program designed for families. Hebrank also says besides the normal attractions they'll have a large piece of mining equipment from the Doe Run Company kids can get their picture taken with.
Schnucks newly-acquired Fricks Market stores open this week
This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.
Comments / 0