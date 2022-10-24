Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO