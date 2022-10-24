Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university party
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Consultants urge doubling early childhood education in Baton Rouge, at $114.5 million a year
Consultants are recommending that over the next seven years Baton Rouge should aim to more than double the number of infants to 4-year-olds who attend publicly funded educational programs, an expansion that would require more than $100 million a year in new spending. “We really want to get to a...
Lafayette schools offer paraprofessionals four-year degree for $75 per month to fight teacher shortage
While many school districts across the country are taking extreme measures to combat the teacher shortage, the Lafayette Parish School System is hoping to successfully transform non-faculty employees into future teachers. LPSS is hoping to create a paraprofessional to teacher pipeline by offering paras within the district the opportunity to...
Jackson Elementary School students join Cloverbuds, learn yoga
Students at Jackson Elementary School learned garden yoga from East Feliciana 4-H agent Kayla Banta as part of their Cloverbuds 4-H meeting Sept. 29. “Our second and third grade students are excited to participate in the Cloverbuds program this school year,” said JES Principal Megan Phillips.
Groups ask Lafayette City Council to seek public input, site proposals for new performing arts center
The leaders of seven Lafayette organizations are calling for public discussion and additional site possibilities for a proposed new performing arts center to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center. The groups sent a letter to the City Council on Wednesday, less than a week after the Lafayette Consolidated Government administration...
Acadiana newsmakers: Judi LeJeune named senior vice president and director of marketing for Home Bank
Judi LeJeune, a longtime public relations director with IberiaBank/First Horizon, has been named senior vice president and director of marketing for Home Bank. LeJeune has experience in public relations, media relations and advertising and in working with banking teams across multiple states. She is a graduate of CABL’s Leadership Louisiana and Leadership Lafayette.
'We will not sell out': 6 candidates for Baton Rouge school board vow independence
Six candidates in the Nov. 8 elections for East Baton Rouge Parish School Board have banded together to pledge that if elected they will fight to make school operations more transparent, foster quality neighborhood schools, and won’t be swayed by the well-financed outside groups who oppose their candidacies. “We...
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
Tech companies look to hire 60 at LED job fair
Four tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 60 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, web developers and software requirements specialist. Internship positions are also available.
How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics
Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
Two EBR school board election races feature candidates facing incumbent rematches
If you think some of the names in this year's East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races look familiar, you're correct. Two contests are repeats from 2018, and, on the whole, six of the nine current members are seeking re-election. A seventh withdrew from her race, but didn't drop out in time to have her name removed from the ballot.
Sharon Weston Broome: Trust and cooperation are the rule for progress in Baton Rouge
Let me first say I take my integrity very seriously. This is a matter of both personal ethics and practicality. We can neither address our challenges nor accomplish meaningful progress in our community if there is not a level of trust and cooperation between the Mayor’s Office and Metropolitan Council.
It's the busiest fall fairs and festivals weekend yet; check out our list
There's a new festival in town, specifically in Port Allen, where the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show makes its inaugural run on Saturday. Festivities take place on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive. Presented by Cajun Country...
Denham Springs comes alive late to take down Dutchtown in District 5-5A matchup
First the string of scoreless quarters came to an end. Then the winning streak was snapped. Denham Springs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns as it rallied past Dutchtown 21-17 in a District 5-5A game played Thursday night at Live Oak. Dutchtown (5-3, 3-1) scored all of its points in the second...
Baton Rouge teacher fulfills childhood dream and wins big on Wheel of Fortune
On Wednesday night, Michael Russ proved that dreams do come true. The Baton Rouge teacher's appearance on Wheel of Fortune saw him come away with over $58,000 in prizes while, also, fulfilling a childhood ambition. "Ever since I was a little child (I always watched Wheel of Fortune)," Russ said....
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
How a typo led to a Louisiana following for a Michigan couple's Icelandic adventures
Celeste White, of Lafayette, says that with the first email, she knew that Norm and Paula's Icelandic adventure was solid gold. "I know no one named either Norm or Paula. I knew that I could not possibly know these people," she said. By the second email, she considered responding and...
A Louisiana 11-year-old discovered a Mississippi River shipwreck. Now it's named after him.
Imagine if, as a sixth grader, you happened to find a shipwreck — and, after the general tumble of emotions, all you could think about was getting to school the next day to tell your friends. Such was the situation for 11-year-old Aaron Bencaz. The sixth grader from Mayfair...
Lanny Keller: A mayor should be responsible and take charge; Sharon Weston Broome didn't
Among the numberless politicians who talk about being bold and visionary, few operate in more exactly the opposite way as Sharon Weston Broome. Careful and cautious, averse to political risk, Broome’s approach has been very successful. It has led her through a long career in the Legislature and then into the mayor-president’s office in Baton Rouge.
Woodlawn High teacher fired after lawsuit claiming inappropriate behavior when he was at Episcopal
A newly hired teacher at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge was fired Monday, 12 days after he was placed on paid leave in the wake of news reports about a lawsuit by a former student at Episcopal High, where he previously worked, alleging that he acted inappropriately with her and other female students.
Zachary business owner seeks to reverse parking space agreement with city
A Zachary business owner who claims the city attorney used intimidating language to pressure her into adding more parking spots outside her Virginia Street operation now wants the city to reverse the agreement, which she said she made “under duress.”. Deborah Bellingham — who runs an art gallery, bed...
