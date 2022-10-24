Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Rookie Damone Clark Move to Join Micah Parsons in Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn ‘Relentless’ Defense
Dan Quinn’s defense got back to their style on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. After a letdown in performance against the Eagles that saw the home side race out to a 20-point lead, Quinn was pleased with his unit’s response. Particularly when it came to turnovers. “It was good...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead
OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
Centre Daily
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Centre Daily
X-Factors for Raiders vs. Saints
One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have in common is that they've had multiple players who've stepped up and surprised this season. It presents a situation where any number of players could make plays that swing the momentum of the game on Sunday. Taysom Hill.
Centre Daily
Commanders CB Kendall Fuller on ‘Professional’ Taylor Heinicke, Talks ‘Hunting’ Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Being a backup quarterback isn’t as easy as it seems. Sitting on the sidelines, waiting for an injury, isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Taylor Heinicke is doing it better than most. Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller has nothing but praise for his quarterback, who was thrust back...
Centre Daily
Report: Fox Wants Brady at Super Bowl LVII
Even after a 3–5 start for his Buccaneers, fans may see Tom Brady on their screens at Super Bowl LVII. He may just not be lined up under center for the occasion. “If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage,” a source told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. “Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t.”
Centre Daily
NFL Week 8 Preview: The Situation With the Broncos Heats Up
Welcome to Week 8 featuring trades, trades and more trades. We’ve already seen quite a few big deals this week and we’ll likely see a few more leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. How will those trades impact games the rest of the season? We’ll start to get a good idea in Week 9. As for Week 8, there’s plenty of action to keep your eyes on, especially with New York’s teams and the Packers, who could fall to 3–5 with a loss to the Bills. So get ready for another crucial week on the NFL schedule.
Centre Daily
McDaniels: Saints Are as Tough a Group Raiders Will See this Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to need to get gritty for every yard and every point in their Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels emphasized the need to prepare for New Orleans' physicality during his Wednesday media availability. "Very physical," McDaniels...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Detroit Lions
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two in a row and improve to 5-3 on the season when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins will face an NFC opponent for the second time this season after losing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. The game will match the Dolphins against Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was their interim head coach for the final 12 games of the 2015 season.
Centre Daily
Saints Injury Roundup: Thomas, Landry, Lattimore, Trautman Not Practicing on Thursday
Thursday's Saints injury report looks fairly identical to the first one for Week 8, with one player being added. Here's how things shape up as we get closer to the weekend. DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot) LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee),...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Centre Daily
Florida Panthers Face Limited Options To Replace Aaron Ekblad
The Florida Panthers blueline depth suffered a serious blow last week when Aaron Ekblad was placed on long-term injury reserve with a lower-body injury. GM Bill Zito indicated it won't end the 26-year-old defenseman's season, but he will be sidelined for at least another two weeks due to LTIR conditions.
Centre Daily
Tua Off Dolphins Injury Report; Two New Players On
There were a whole lot of changes on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, most of them for the better. Not that there ever was major reason for concern, but perhaps the most noteworthy development involved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting removed from the injury report after being listed Wednesday with a hand injury (though he was a full participant).
Centre Daily
VIDEO: Uriah Hall faces off against former NFL standout Le’Veon Bell at pre-fight press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Uriah Hall and Le’Veon Bell faced off for the first time ahead of their fight. The two athletes fight on Saturday night in a four-round professional bout on the main card of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. You can watch their staredown in the video...
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions Waive DT Demetrius Taylor
The Detroit Lions announced a roster decision Thursday afternoon following practice. Undrafted rookie free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor has been waived, according to the team. Taylor was the only undrafted rookie who was able to earn a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster after training camp. If other...
Centre Daily
Bills the Best: NFL Power Rankings - Who’s As Good As Buffalo?
After spending this past Sunday on the couch, the Buffalo Bills still find themselves atop Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. “Here’s something wild about the Bills: They are 18th in red zone efficiency and third in the NFL in turnovers, and they are still, far and away, the best team in the more competitive conference,” SI writes. “Imagine when those numbers trend back toward neutral.”
Centre Daily
Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week
The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Centre Daily
Titans-Texans Odds, Line and Spread
Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS). In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could...
