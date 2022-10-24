ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead

OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More

Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
OREGON STATE
Centre Daily

X-Factors for Raiders vs. Saints

One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have in common is that they've had multiple players who've stepped up and surprised this season. It presents a situation where any number of players could make plays that swing the momentum of the game on Sunday. Taysom Hill.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Report: Fox Wants Brady at Super Bowl LVII

Even after a 3–5 start for his Buccaneers, fans may see Tom Brady on their screens at Super Bowl LVII. He may just not be lined up under center for the occasion. “If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage,” a source told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. “Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t.”
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

NFL Week 8 Preview: The Situation With the Broncos Heats Up

Welcome to Week 8 featuring trades, trades and more trades. We’ve already seen quite a few big deals this week and we’ll likely see a few more leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. How will those trades impact games the rest of the season? We’ll start to get a good idea in Week 9. As for Week 8, there’s plenty of action to keep your eyes on, especially with New York’s teams and the Packers, who could fall to 3–5 with a loss to the Bills. So get ready for another crucial week on the NFL schedule.
Centre Daily

McDaniels: Saints Are as Tough a Group Raiders Will See this Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to need to get gritty for every yard and every point in their Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels emphasized the need to prepare for New Orleans' physicality during his Wednesday media availability. "Very physical," McDaniels...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Detroit Lions

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two in a row and improve to 5-3 on the season when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins will face an NFC opponent for the second time this season after losing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. The game will match the Dolphins against Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was their interim head coach for the final 12 games of the 2015 season.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool

Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Florida Panthers Face Limited Options To Replace Aaron Ekblad

The Florida Panthers blueline depth suffered a serious blow last week when Aaron Ekblad was placed on long-term injury reserve with a lower-body injury. GM Bill Zito indicated it won't end the 26-year-old defenseman's season, but he will be sidelined for at least another two weeks due to LTIR conditions.
Centre Daily

Tua Off Dolphins Injury Report; Two New Players On

There were a whole lot of changes on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, most of them for the better. Not that there ever was major reason for concern, but perhaps the most noteworthy development involved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting removed from the injury report after being listed Wednesday with a hand injury (though he was a full participant).
Centre Daily

Detroit Lions Waive DT Demetrius Taylor

The Detroit Lions announced a roster decision Thursday afternoon following practice. Undrafted rookie free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor has been waived, according to the team. Taylor was the only undrafted rookie who was able to earn a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster after training camp. If other...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Bills the Best: NFL Power Rankings - Who’s As Good As Buffalo?

After spending this past Sunday on the couch, the Buffalo Bills still find themselves atop Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. “Here’s something wild about the Bills: They are 18th in red zone efficiency and third in the NFL in turnovers, and they are still, far and away, the best team in the more competitive conference,” SI writes. “Imagine when those numbers trend back toward neutral.”
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week

The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Centre Daily

Titans-Texans Odds, Line and Spread

Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS). In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy