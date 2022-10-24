ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

FOX8 News

Man arrested after shots fired at teen in Winston-Salem near city hall, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Thursday after a teen was shot at in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Investigators said the shooting involved a 17-year-old victim after leaving the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse last Friday. Investigators said the victim and another person started arguing outside the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Teen shot attempting to break up fight at Quarry Park, a dozen shell casings recovered, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old was shot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday and found on Waughtown Street and Reynolds Forest Drive, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. A dozen shell casings were found at Quarry Park, where police say the victim was hanging out with a group of friends. A fight broke out between a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police standoff ends into a peaceful arrest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said it has peacefully resolved a confrontation with a suspect who fired shots in a neighborhood. Officers said they responded to a shooting on Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect locked themselves inside...
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Out-of-town couple’s argument ends in gunfire in restaurant parking lot

An argument between an out-of-town couple was cut short by gunshots outside a Burlington eatery on Tuesday. This burst of gunfire reportedly erupted in the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel at 850 Huffman Mill Road at about 2:30 p.m. According to Burlington’s police department, officers arrived at the scene...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Cash Reward Offered for Information on Greensboro Double Homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Information is wanted by Greensboro/Guilford Crimestoppers in the double homicide from Circle Drive that claimed the lives of two. 19-year-old NC A&T freshman student Kaneycha Turner and 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes were the two fatalities in a shooting that injured four others Tuesday night. Anyone who contacts...
GREENSBORO, NC

