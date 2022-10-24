Read full article on original website
Woman dies after being shot at High Point hotel, ex-boyfriend in custody
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning shooting has led to a homicide investigation in High Point. According to High Point Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Friday they were called about an assault at the Super 8 on Regency Road. When officers got to the scene they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown. […]
Man arrested after shots fired at teen in Winston-Salem near city hall, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Thursday after a teen was shot at in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Investigators said the shooting involved a 17-year-old victim after leaving the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse last Friday. Investigators said the victim and another person started arguing outside the […]
Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
Four accused of running a chop shop in Iredell County, sheriff’s office says
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were arrested after an investigation into several reported larcenies from farms and rural residences throughout northern Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office. A search warrant was issued after authorities investigated break-ins involving vehicle and motor parts. Investigators identified the suspects and...
Teen shot attempting to break up fight at Quarry Park, a dozen shell casings recovered, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old was shot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday and found on Waughtown Street and Reynolds Forest Drive, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. A dozen shell casings were found at Quarry Park, where police say the victim was hanging out with a group of friends. A fight broke out between a […]
Person barricaded in Greensboro home arrested after gunfire reported on Rotherwood Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police closed Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road on Wednesday night during an investigation into a shots fired call, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police were told about a person was firing a gun around 5 p.m., and the roads were reopened around 9 p.m. […]
19-year-old shot trying to break up fight in North Carolina, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old man was shot Wednesday at a park in Winston-Salem while trying to break up a fight between two other people, police said. Police said the man was found on Waughtown Street and Reynolds Forest Drive after the fight. A bullet went through his arm and into his chest, but […]
Victim’s family speaks out after former Winston-Salem nurse charged with murder
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Ashley Johnson Parker is trying to understand why former nurse Johnathan Hayes, who investigators accused of allegedly killing two patients, would take her mother’s life. “I really miss my mama. My kids miss their grandma,” Parker said. Parker said as more information is released about Hayes from officials, it opens wounds […]
Who killed Ja’Zari? A family seeks justice after Dudley High School senior killed in shooting
17-year-old Ja’Zari Harper will never get a chance to go to his prom, walk across the stage or fulfill his dreams like many high school seniors plan to do. Ja’Zari Harper was a senior at Dudley High School in Greensboro who will never get the chance to go to his prom or walk across the stage at the coliseum like many of his peers will do in the Spring.
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at block party that turned violent in Greensboro, police say
Police used pepper spray and tear gas to break up the crowd.
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
