Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (eye) will not play on Friday against the Boston Celtics. Garland will miss a fourth straight game and his next chance to play will be on Sunday versus the New York Knicks. Donovan Mitchell will be the primary point guard again and there will continue to be more opportunities available for Dean Wade and Cedi Osman.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO