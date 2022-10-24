Read full article on original website
Darius Garland (eye) ruled out again for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (eye) will not play on Friday against the Boston Celtics. Garland will miss a fourth straight game and his next chance to play will be on Sunday versus the New York Knicks. Donovan Mitchell will be the primary point guard again and there will continue to be more opportunities available for Dean Wade and Cedi Osman.
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut
Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As expected, Hardaway has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Josh Green could see more minutes with Hardaway sidelined. Green's Tuesday...
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 10/25/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis is probable to play on Wednesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In an opportunity against a Denver unit allowing a 121.2 defensive rating, our modes project Davis to score 44.1 FanDuel points.
Aaron Wiggins starting for Thunder on Tuesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wiggins will get the start on Tuesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 17.2 minutes against the Clippers. Wiggins' Tuesday projection includes 5.7...
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) out again on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson continues to deal with a back issue and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could continue to see more minutes on Wednesday.
Trey Murphy starting in Pelicans' Tuesday lineup for Zion Williamson (hip)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Murphy will start at the four after Zion Williamson was ruled out. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murphy to score 26.8 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
Pelicans starting Naji Marshall for inactive Brandon Ingram (concussion) on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Marshall. will start at the four after Brandon Ingram n was held out with a concussion. In a matchup against a Dallas team allowing a 103.6 defensive rating, our models project Marshall to score 17.4 FanDuel points.
Jose Alvarado starting in Pelcians' Tuesday contest for Herbert Jones (knee)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his first appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after Herbert Jones was ruled out with a knee injury. Alvarado's projection includes 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey will miss a second straight game and the early rule-out suggests he could remain out through the weekend. Tre Mann should see more opportunities again on Thursday. He played 36 minutes on Tuesday and scored 25 points (10-of-24 field goals) with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 three-pointers.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) out on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Westbrook has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against Denver on Wednesday. Austin Reaves is expected to start in his place, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Our models expect Reaves to play 25.4 minutes on Wednesday.
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) inactive on Wednesday, Bruce Brown to start
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. will sit on Wednesday night for injury management reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play more minutes at the forward positions against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown for inactive Michael Porter on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown will make his first start this season after Porter Jr. was held out for injury management purposes. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to record 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
Jaden Ivey (illness) questionable for Pistons Friday night
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Wednesday night. Now, he is carrying a questionable tag into Friday's contest for the same reason. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey sits out again, expect Cory Joseph to remain in the starting lineup.
Myles Turner (ankle) officially active for Indiana's Wednesday matchup
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a four game absence, Turner will make his season debut against the Bulls. In 27.9 minutes, our models project Turner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Turner's projection includes 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3...
