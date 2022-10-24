ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

HipHopWired

Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing

A Columbus County, North Carolina, sheriff—who was caught on tape saying he’s “sick of these Black bastards,” in reference to Black law enforcement officials (among a slew of other blatantly racist statements)—resigned from his job during a hearing that would have decided whether he was going to get the boot anyway. According to WECT, now-former […] The post Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
BET

North Carolina Sheriff Resigns After Racist Tirade Caught in Recording

Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly resigned after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. On Monday (October 24), Greene’s attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether his client, who was elected Columbus County sheriff in 2018, should be removed from office, ABC News reports.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 2 found shot dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Step Road near Wallace, deputies said. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Victims identified in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot in a vacant lot early Sunday morning in Bladen County. According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 am, near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads just outside Dublin.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

