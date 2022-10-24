Read full article on original website
Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing
A Columbus County, North Carolina, sheriff—who was caught on tape saying he’s “sick of these Black bastards,” in reference to Black law enforcement officials (among a slew of other blatantly racist statements)—resigned from his job during a hearing that would have decided whether he was going to get the boot anyway. According to WECT, now-former […] The post Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BET
North Carolina Sheriff Resigns After Racist Tirade Caught in Recording
Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly resigned after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. On Monday (October 24), Greene’s attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether his client, who was elected Columbus County sheriff in 2018, should be removed from office, ABC News reports.
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
WECT
borderbelt.org
After sheriff resigns, Black residents say racism is part of life in Columbus County
Hours after the suspended Columbus County sheriff resigned from his job on Monday amid allegations of racism and corruption, an attorney and civil rights activist said he wants to make sure Jody Greene’s law enforcement career is over forever. “We’re not jumping up and down because of a resignation,”...
WRAL
WECT
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection. This...
WRAL
wpde.com
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Step Road near Wallace, deputies said. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call […]
WRAL
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
wpde.com
