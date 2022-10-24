One of the best things about the cooler weather that comes with fall and winter is being able to curl up under a fluffy blanket on the couch for some cozy binge-watching of your favorite shows and movies. But we need to talk about something. Traditional throw blankets? Yeah, they just don’t cut it when it comes to serious snuggles. Throw blankets come in an awkwardly small size, so even if you’re just one person, sometimes it’s hard to keep your shoulders and toes warm under the blanket at the same time, and if you’re tall, forget about it. Even...

7 DAYS AGO