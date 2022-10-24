Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: A mayor should be responsible and take charge; Sharon Weston Broome didn't
Among the numberless politicians who talk about being bold and visionary, few operate in more exactly the opposite way as Sharon Weston Broome. Careful and cautious, averse to political risk, Broome’s approach has been very successful. It has led her through a long career in the Legislature and then into the mayor-president’s office in Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
EBR Parish Attorney refuses to talk about drainage debacle
BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson is refusing to comment on the drainage debacle one week after Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said she would ask to have it pulled from the council agenda. During an interview last week, Broome said the parish attorney's office was responsible for...
wbrz.com
Metro Council unanimously votes to kill stormwater fee, blocks introduction of item threatening parish attorney's job
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council met Wednesday to attempt to untangle the stormwater fee debacle amid numerous reports from WBRZ showing government misinformation campaigns in an attempt to levy a fee on property. The council unanimously voted to delete the Mayor's proposal for the Stormwater Utility...
theadvocate.com
After stormwater fee debacle, Metro Council could discuss firing East Baton Rouge parish attorney
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will consider removing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson from his post after his office came under scrutiny for statements made about a non-disclosure agreement that last week derailed the city-parish's proposed stormwater fee. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. submitted an emergency item to be considered at...
wbrz.com
Metro Council could vote to remove parish attorney over stormwater fee misinformation
BATON ROUGE- Some Metro Council members, like Jen Racca, don't know what to believe after misinformation from the mayor's office concerning a Stormwater Utility Fee. "I think trust is a strong word right now," Racca told WBRZ. Councilman Cleve Dunn seems to agree, adding an emergency item to Wednesday's Metro...
EBR metro council deletes stormwater item from agenda
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26. regarding the stormwater utility fee debacle as they sort out what remains of the proposal. The metro council voted 12-0 to delete the stormwater item from the agenda. The motion to terminate...
wbrz.com
Metro Council approves $2.3M for improvements to the Raising Cane's River Center
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday night, the Metro Council ended up approving over $2 million to renovate the Raising Cane's River Center with the goal of getting more people downtown and spending money. Things that will be improved include a new scoreboard for over $400,000, a Terracover to go over the...
theadvocate.com
'We will not sell out': 6 candidates for Baton Rouge school board vow independence
Six candidates in the Nov. 8 elections for East Baton Rouge Parish School Board have banded together to pledge that if elected they will fight to make school operations more transparent, foster quality neighborhood schools, and won’t be swayed by the well-financed outside groups who oppose their candidacies. “We...
wbrz.com
City Parish maintains stormwater plan deadline looming
BATON ROUGE - Just when we all thought that the city was ready to move on, the mayor's office is rekindling the flame over a deadline it must meet with the feds. A call to 2 On Your Side Tuesday from the mayor's office doubled down on the deadline that the City-Parish says it's under to get the Stormwater Utility Fee organized with a dedicated funding source by or around January 15. The date is still not entirely clear because the mayor's office hasn't provided any paperwork.
brproud.com
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
brproud.com
Councilwoman files emergency item to repeal Stormwater Public Utility District
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A councilwoman has filed an emergency item to repeal the Stormwater Public Utility District after “receiving misleading public statements from the administration.”. Metropolitan Councilwoman Laurie White Adams filed the repeal Monday. The Stormwater Public Utility District, proposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and...
wbrz.com
Assumption jail worker loses job after 'staff error' allowed inmate to escape
ASSUMPTION PARISH - An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail earlier this week. Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ early Thursday morning that Roller Avila, 19, of Donaldsonville was found in Jefferson Parish and arrested by sheriff's deputies and police officers in Gretna. The sheriff's office...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go
Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
wbrz.com
'Fruit of the poisonous tree': Councilmember wants to repeal Stormwater Utility District after NDA mess
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge councilmember says she wants the Metro Council to repeal the Stormwater Utility District, effectively killing the mayor's stormwater plan, at its next meeting. The council is already expected to vote down the proposal for a new stormwater fee in wake of miscommunication surrounding...
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s Unit involved in Thursday afternoon crash on Dalrymple
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Thursday (October 27) afternoon crash on Dalrymple Drive near Lakeshore Drive and East Washington Street. The incident occurred around 12:09 p.m. and EBRSO deputies are at the...
brproud.com
Public invited to community meetings on blight in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those living in unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish are invited to two community meetings focusing on blight initiatives. “To be located in an unincorporated part of the parish means the areas are not incorporated within the City of Baker, therefore services are provided by the parish,” Baton Rouge city officials said in a news release Monday. “Often times, this is very confusing and frustrating for residents that often find themselves in “blurred line spaces.”
theadvocate.com
A shrinking Mississippi exposed a sunken historic boat. Then thieves and vandals struck.
State archeologist Chip McGimsey welcomes visitors to the wreck of the Brookhill, which sank in a hurricane in 1915 and has been revealed by the Mississippi's low waters in downtown Baton Rouge. However, he doesn't welcome a few bad apples coming along to spoil the fun for everyone. Not only...
theadvocate.com
How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics
Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Can the Metro Council, or the voters, trust Sharon Weston Broome again?
Just about everything that could go wrong has with a proposed and expensive new fee for stormwater management in East Baton Rouge Parish. The public deserves a full accounting of this debacle. We wonder whether we’re going to get it from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The mayor now, none...
wbrz.com
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
