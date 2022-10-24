ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

EBR Parish Attorney refuses to talk about drainage debacle

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson is refusing to comment on the drainage debacle one week after Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said she would ask to have it pulled from the council agenda. During an interview last week, Broome said the parish attorney's office was responsible for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

City Parish maintains stormwater plan deadline looming

BATON ROUGE - Just when we all thought that the city was ready to move on, the mayor's office is rekindling the flame over a deadline it must meet with the feds. A call to 2 On Your Side Tuesday from the mayor's office doubled down on the deadline that the City-Parish says it's under to get the Stormwater Utility Fee organized with a dedicated funding source by or around January 15. The date is still not entirely clear because the mayor's office hasn't provided any paperwork.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Councilwoman files emergency item to repeal Stormwater Public Utility District

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A councilwoman has filed an emergency item to repeal the Stormwater Public Utility District after “receiving misleading public statements from the administration.”. Metropolitan Councilwoman Laurie White Adams filed the repeal Monday. The Stormwater Public Utility District, proposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go

Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Public invited to community meetings on blight in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those living in unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish are invited to two community meetings focusing on blight initiatives. “To be located in an unincorporated part of the parish means the areas are not incorporated within the City of Baker, therefore services are provided by the parish,” Baton Rouge city officials said in a news release Monday. “Often times, this is very confusing and frustrating for residents that often find themselves in “blurred line spaces.”
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics

Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

