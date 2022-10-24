Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions sign former special teams ace back from Houston’s practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have signed special teams ace and safety C.J. Moore from the Houston Texans’ practice squad. And this move makes a ton of sense. Moore takes the place of cornerback and key special teams piece Bobby Price (knee), who was placed on injured reserve over the weekend. Price had played 120 special teams snaps through the first three games, with only Anthony Pittman and Chris Board logging more.
Dungeon of Doom: Our thoughts on the Sheila Hamp talk, plus T.J. Lang stops by
ALLEN PARK -- Are the Detroit Lions still headed in the right direction?. That has become a topic of debate now that a four-game losing streak has sent them back to the bottom of the league. This week, team owner Sheila Hamp joined the conversation by way of a 4-minute chat with beat writers during practice. She wanted to offer a vote of confidence in the rebuild, and especially the leadership of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.
Lions refocusing QB Jared Goff on pocket awareness after turnover-heavy game
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions turned the ball over five times in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, with quarterback Jared Goff responsible for four of those. Goff tossed two interceptions, losing two fumbles in the fourth quarter of the Week 7 game. And while he was sacked five times, the team doesn’t sound worried about their offensive line. But rather finding a rhythm for Goff while re-establishing his pocket awareness to keep him from drifting too far from his protection.
Detroit Lions waive rookie defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived undrafted rookie defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor. Taylor made the roster with a strong training camp and preseason after going unselected out of Appalachian State. He appeared in one game, logging 13 defensive snaps in Week 5′s loss to the New England Patriots. He didn’t appear in the first game after the bye, with second-round rookie Josh Paschal impressing during his league debut. And John Cominsky also made his return from hand surgery in Dallas, drawing 10 reps in his first game back.
Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 8
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-5) will try and right the ship against a dangerous Miami Dolphins (4-3) team in Week 8 back at Ford Field. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history:. START Lions TE...
Detroit Lions host 4 defenders for tryouts, add 1 to practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted four defenders for tryouts, including two familiar faces and one player they eventually added to their practice squad. The Lions hosted defensive tackle Eric Banks, and defensive backs Brady Breeze, Adrian Colbert and J.R Reed for tryouts, per Wednesday’s transaction wire. Reed landed on the practice squad after the team released defensive tackle Bruce Hector. That move was announced with the team signing safety/special teams ace C.J. Moore from the Houston Texans’ practice squad.
Lions say technical glitch kept them from getting OK to challenge spot near end zone
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell added more detail to his frustrations about not being able to challenge a close spot near the goal line against the Dallas Cowboys. Campbell wanted to challenge the spot after a 17-yard catch by tight end Brock Wright early in the fourth quarter. Wright was marked short of paydirt, with officials spotting the ball back deep at the 1-yard line. And with the Lions trailing 10-6, inches from scoring and re-taking the lead, running back Jamaal Williams lost the first fumble of his six-year career on the next snap.
Lions allowing rookie Aidan Hutchinson to trust instincts out of 2-point stance
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions came out of the bye looking to spark their floundering defense while getting Aidan Hutchinson in better positions to make noise. That included getting Hutchinson practice reps with the linebacker in practice while trying to stay within the scheme. And that’s included, yes, firing from a two-point stance as the prized rookie did during his record-setting senior season at Michigan.
