ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions turned the ball over five times in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, with quarterback Jared Goff responsible for four of those. Goff tossed two interceptions, losing two fumbles in the fourth quarter of the Week 7 game. And while he was sacked five times, the team doesn’t sound worried about their offensive line. But rather finding a rhythm for Goff while re-establishing his pocket awareness to keep him from drifting too far from his protection.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO