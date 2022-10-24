ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Citrus County Chronicle

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens finally have a winning streak. Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, and the Ravens rallied Thursday night for a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Baltimore consecutive victories for the first time this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Jackson's strong 2nd half helps Ravens top Bucs 27-22

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in Baltimore's locker room after the team's pass-happy offensive approach mustered just three points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens shifted to what they do best after halftime, rushing for over 200 yards in the third and fourth quarters on the way to 27-22 victory that gave them consecutive victories for the first time this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Russell Wilson will start for Broncos against Jags in London

HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start Denver's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after practicing Friday with “no limitations,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. Wilson was held out of last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained...
DENVER, CO

