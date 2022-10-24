Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Jets' Corey Davis (knee) DNP on Wednesday
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8's game against the New England Patriots. Davis missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury he suffered during Week 7's win over the Denver Broncos. Elijah Moore (personal) was back at practice on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Mac Jones expected to start Week 8 clash with Jets
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start Week 8's game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Jones reportedly took 90% of the first team reps in practice on Wednesday and will start against the Jets on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Bill Belichick was non-committal on New England's starter, but now it appears Jones will be under center. Bailey Zappe returns to a backup role.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) limited participant in Tampa Bay's Tuesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) logged a limited practice on Tuesday. After a missed practice, Jones was able to register a limited session on Tuesday. Expect Scotty Miller to play more on 11 formation plays if Jones is inactive versus a Baltimore Ravens' unit ranked 27th (31.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) will miss at least 4 weeks
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will be out for a minimum of four weeks, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Williams was expected to miss "some time" with a high ankle sprain, and that time period will be at least four weeks. While Williams is sidelined, Keenan Allen should be the focal point of the Chargers' passing game, alongside running back Austin Ekeler. Josh Palmer could see an increase in targets until Williams returns. The Chargers are on bye in Week 8 before facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) still not practicing for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Landry has been inactive since injuring his ankle in Week 4. He will likely need to practice by Friday in order to be active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Michael Thomas (foot) also remained sidelined for the Saints on Wednesday. Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith will be the Saints' top wideouts if Landry and Thomas remain out this week.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (foot) absent for Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Thomas continues to register DNPs with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to play a lead role versus a Las Vegas Raiders' team allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to wide outs if Thomas remains inactive. Olave's...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) misses Wednesday's practice
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Tannehill opened Week Eight's preparation with a missed practice after he briefly left with an ankle injury on Sunday. Expect Malik Willis to see time under center against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is unable to participate in any practice time.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) limited on Thursday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was downgraded to limited on Thursday with a knee injury. The downgrade is concerning, but Mostert has been limited with a knee injury multiple times over the past two weeks, and it did not impact his availability. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Chase Edmonds could see more touches if Mostert is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
numberfire.com
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 8
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) likely to remain out for Rams Week 8
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is unlikely to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 8, per head coach Sean McVay. McVay said the Rams are discussing potential trades for Akers, but he expects the 2020 second-rounder to remain inactive for another game. Darrell Henderson will lead the backfield versus the 49ers in a tough matchup and Malcolm Brown is expected to be the primary backup.
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Gus Edwards (knee) questionable in Week 8
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Week Eight's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards' availability on Thursday night remains in question after Baltimore's running back logged three limited sessions. In a matchup against a Tampa Bay defense allowing 16.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Edwards to score 8.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rams' Darrell Henderson (illness) returns to practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (illness) returned to practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Henderson was back at practice on Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday with an illness. Barring a setback on Friday he should be good to against the 49ers on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Will the Ravens Extend the Buccaneers' Misery?
According to our numbers, this could be a dandy of a game. Our nERD-based rankings have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the league's seventh-best team while the Baltimore Ravens rank one notch above them as the sixth-best squad. Let's see if we can unlock some interesting betting angles. Game Preview...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) on Wednesday, Kenyon Martin Jr. to bench
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Tate will make his first start this season after an ankle injury forced him to sit out four games. At the FanDuel salary of $4,600, our models project Tate to score 21.4 FanDuel points. Tate's...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) inactive on Wednesday, Bruce Brown to start
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. will sit on Wednesday night for injury management reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play more minutes at the forward positions against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 8 Player Prop Betting Preview
Week 8 features some changes at quarterback and the continuation of a rush-heavy approach for several teams. How should that impact our prop-betting process for those situations? JJ Zachariason of LateRound.com joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the week, discussing how he accounts for those factors in his projections, situations he's targeting, and his favorite yardage and touchdown props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown for inactive Michael Porter on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown will make his first start this season after Porter Jr. was held out for injury management purposes. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to record 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (hamstring) practices again for Broncos, considered day-to-day
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant again at Thursday's practice. "[He] looks good, and we're just going to keep on monitoring it day to day and make sure he's OK," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Thursday's session. Wilson, who missed last week's contest, continues to trend toward playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Brett Rypien will make another start if Wilson suffers a setback.
