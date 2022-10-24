Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
NBC Sports
Marchand will return from injury vs. Red Wings in surprising move
Brad Marchand is returning to the Boston Bruins lineup way ahead of schedule. The NHL's best all-around left wing had surgery on both hips in May and was expected to be out until Thanksgiving or potentially later. That timetable is no longer relevant because Marchand is making his 2022-23 season...
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
Sabres on a skid after home loss to Habs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Dylan Cozens scored his third goal in four games and Jeff Skinner got his first of the season for the Sabres. Eric Comrie finished with 31 saves. […]
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
The Hockey Writers
Gaudreau & Hartman Lead Wild to Win Over Senators
The Minnesota Wild were looking to continue their winning ways on their quick trip through Canada when they faced the hard-hitting Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Oct. 27. Things started out rough when the Senators got on the board first, but the Wild found a way back not once but twice to take a lead into the first intermission. They extended that lead to two goals in the second period where they started to show glimpses of the talented team everyone saw last season.
markerzone.com
ERIC STAAL SET TO PLAY FIRST NHL GAME IN 477 DAYS
For the first time since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will suit up in a National Hockey League game. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Staal will make his Florida Panthers debut on Thursday night when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at 7 p.m. ET.
markerzone.com
SHARKS REPORTEDLY WILLING TO LISTEN TO OFFERS ON ALMOST ANYONE ON THEIR ROSTER
The San Jose Sharks have had a very poor start to the 2022-23 season. Going into Thursday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they sit sixth in the Pacific Division with a 2-7-0 record through nine games. While it's still early, the Sharks are not expected to compete for a...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Silver-Linings Playbook Starts with Price News
In an ideal world, Carey Price would still be playing in net for the Montreal Canadiens. Even though Price is not retiring officially speaking though, he made it very clear talking to the media earlier this week that his playing career is likely over, going so much as to mention the possibility of winning a Stanley Cup in a different capacity.
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 15:48 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Kyle Palmieri's shot at 4:38 completely crossed the New York Rangers goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
markerzone.com
2024 WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY IN JEOPARDY OF BEING DELAYED
The NHL, NHLPA and IIHF jointly announced this August that they were working together on the next edition of the World Cup of Hockey, which they were targeting to be held in February of 2024. But now it seems that might not be an option and the tournament could be...
