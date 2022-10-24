ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch

Despite four of their games being decided by one possession or less, the North Carolina Tar Heels currently sit atop the ACC Coastal standings with a record of 6-1. The Heels have now had two weeks to come down from an exhilarating victory over Duke and redirect their focus to Pittsburgh. With the Panthers, Georgia Tech, and Miami all losing this past week, Carolina now holds a two-game lead in the division. This Saturday presents an opportunity for the Heels to really separate themselves and increase their chances of reaching the ACC title game. Here are three things to watch versus Pitt.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit

Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Pitt: X-Factor

Heading into the 2022 season, Pitt was the national leader in sacks since the 2019 season. Seven games into this season, the Panthers have “just” 21 sacks, good for fifth in the conference. Sure, their three sacks per game average is just below their 3.9 sacks per game...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

The best of Chapel Hill’s food scene

The University of North Carolina is well-known for athletic excellence, and academically is referred to as a public Ivy League school. What is possibly less known to those who aren’t locals, however, are the excellent restaurant choices near campus. Franklin Street is shown a lot whenever Carolina basketball beats Duke or wins a national championship, but have you ever wondered what the best restaurant spots are on that street so that you are prepared for your next visit? Well, we’re here to help.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Floyd’s 99 Barbershop eyes Charlotte for expansion

CHARLOTTE — Floyd’s 99 Barbershop is looking to break into the Charlotte market. The family-owned, full-service hair-care franchise — known for its music-themed atmosphere — is seeking multi-unit franchisees for the Queen City. It aims to open its first Charlotte location within a year, with up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Duck Donuts expands again in the region, this time in south Charlotte

A popular made-to-order doughnut shop chain is opening its fourth Charlotte-area shop Saturday. Duck Donuts will open its 1,064-square-foot store Saturday at Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, in south Charlotte. Franchisee Andre Walters, who owns the Dilworth and Huntersville stores, co-owns the new store with professional basketball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Another project in ongoing effort to overhaul Ballantyne set to start

Charlotte-based Northwood Office announced today that it will soon begin major renovations at Brixham Park in Ballantyne. Work is scheduled to start next week with plans to open the park in spring 2023. Improvements totaling $2.2 million on the roughly 2-acre property include a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food-truck areas and free Wi-Fi.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
ROCK HILL, SC
country1037fm.com

Biggest Day For Ordering Pizza And Here’s Our North Carolina Favorites

The biggest day for ordering pizza fell on Super Bowl Sunday for many years. However, new reports show Halloween dethroned the big game day as the biggest day for orders across the nation. If you think about it, that makes sense. Everyone loves pizza, it’s kid friendly and quick. So, it’s a natural choice to fuel up on before a night of candy grabbing. Surprisingly though, the next most popular pizza night is Thanksgiving Eve. Anyway, in case you missed the announcement earlier this month, October is National Pizza month. It dates back to 1984. That’s when the publisher of Pizza Today, Gerry Durnell, dubbed it as such. And, even though it’s about to wrap up, why not plan to grab some delicious pizza before your trick-or-treating? There’s fantastic pizza all over Charlotte and the surrounding areas and South Carolina, too. Don’t let the biggest day for ordering pizza sneak up on you. Grab a slice. These are just a few of our favorites in no particular order!
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy