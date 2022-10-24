Read full article on original website
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
UNC basketball exhibition game will be ‘emotional’ for Hubert Davis. What to watch for
UNC’s exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith today is personal for Hubert Davis. “It’s an emotional game for me because that’s where my parents went to school,” said Davis, whose mother died when he was a teenager.
WBTV
‘It’s an emotional game for me’: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country. “Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah...
UNC Basketball target Boogie Fland visiting Chapel Hill
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation's best players and a top-15 prospect.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch
Despite four of their games being decided by one possession or less, the North Carolina Tar Heels currently sit atop the ACC Coastal standings with a record of 6-1. The Heels have now had two weeks to come down from an exhilarating victory over Duke and redirect their focus to Pittsburgh. With the Panthers, Georgia Tech, and Miami all losing this past week, Carolina now holds a two-game lead in the division. This Saturday presents an opportunity for the Heels to really separate themselves and increase their chances of reaching the ACC title game. Here are three things to watch versus Pitt.
Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit
Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Pitt: X-Factor
Heading into the 2022 season, Pitt was the national leader in sacks since the 2019 season. Seven games into this season, the Panthers have “just” 21 sacks, good for fifth in the conference. Sure, their three sacks per game average is just below their 3.9 sacks per game...
tarheelblog.com
The best of Chapel Hill’s food scene
The University of North Carolina is well-known for athletic excellence, and academically is referred to as a public Ivy League school. What is possibly less known to those who aren’t locals, however, are the excellent restaurant choices near campus. Franklin Street is shown a lot whenever Carolina basketball beats Duke or wins a national championship, but have you ever wondered what the best restaurant spots are on that street so that you are prepared for your next visit? Well, we’re here to help.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Johnson C. Smith: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
Carolina fans will get their first chance to see the No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team in a game Friday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are hosting an exhibition against Johnson C. Smith, a historically Black university from Charlotte. If you aren’t going to Chapel Hill...
How to watch or stream NC State vs Virginia Tech ACC college football game Thursday
After an open week, NC State’s final five-game stretch begins at home tonight against struggling Virginia Tech. The Hokies lead the series, 28-18-4, and have won the last five games. The Pack’s last win over Virginia Tech was in 2004.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: People On TikTok Claim To Have Evidence Of Time Travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A once loyal fanbase is now abandoning Kanye West. A man in Florida posted a video on social media, burning multiple pairs and thousands of dollars worth of Yeezy shoes. And, Weight Watchers tweeted, “Congrats Adidas on losing 163 pounds!!!!!”. Plus, some people on TikTok...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
Floyd’s 99 Barbershop eyes Charlotte for expansion
CHARLOTTE — Floyd’s 99 Barbershop is looking to break into the Charlotte market. The family-owned, full-service hair-care franchise — known for its music-themed atmosphere — is seeking multi-unit franchisees for the Queen City. It aims to open its first Charlotte location within a year, with up...
International Market in Charlotte to close doors by end of the year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A well-known market in the Queen City announced it will be closing its doors for good. It's been in business for decades, and to many, the International Market in the NoDa area has been a staple. Customers said the entire area will feel the impact. If...
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
Raleigh News & Observer
Duck Donuts expands again in the region, this time in south Charlotte
A popular made-to-order doughnut shop chain is opening its fourth Charlotte-area shop Saturday. Duck Donuts will open its 1,064-square-foot store Saturday at Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, in south Charlotte. Franchisee Andre Walters, who owns the Dilworth and Huntersville stores, co-owns the new store with professional basketball...
Another project in ongoing effort to overhaul Ballantyne set to start
Charlotte-based Northwood Office announced today that it will soon begin major renovations at Brixham Park in Ballantyne. Work is scheduled to start next week with plans to open the park in spring 2023. Improvements totaling $2.2 million on the roughly 2-acre property include a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food-truck areas and free Wi-Fi.
WCNC
New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
country1037fm.com
Biggest Day For Ordering Pizza And Here’s Our North Carolina Favorites
The biggest day for ordering pizza fell on Super Bowl Sunday for many years. However, new reports show Halloween dethroned the big game day as the biggest day for orders across the nation. If you think about it, that makes sense. Everyone loves pizza, it’s kid friendly and quick. So, it’s a natural choice to fuel up on before a night of candy grabbing. Surprisingly though, the next most popular pizza night is Thanksgiving Eve. Anyway, in case you missed the announcement earlier this month, October is National Pizza month. It dates back to 1984. That’s when the publisher of Pizza Today, Gerry Durnell, dubbed it as such. And, even though it’s about to wrap up, why not plan to grab some delicious pizza before your trick-or-treating? There’s fantastic pizza all over Charlotte and the surrounding areas and South Carolina, too. Don’t let the biggest day for ordering pizza sneak up on you. Grab a slice. These are just a few of our favorites in no particular order!
