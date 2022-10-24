ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Atlanta News

The Hip Hop Nutcracker Celebrates Its Tenth Season at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 13

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall to celebrate the show’s tenth season, including a stop at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 13. Tickets will be available to purchase at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499. And to add to the excitement - inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.
ATLANTA, GA
ETOnline.com

British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
iHeartRadio

Beyoncé Seemingly Confirms The 'Renaissance' Tour During Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed that a tour for her hit album Renaissance is officially happening. Over the weekend, Beyoncé and members of her family attended WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala 2022 and others in attendance were quick to share photos showing one of the special prizes available during the charity auction.
msn.com

Carly Simon grieving after sisters die one day apart

Carly Simon lost both her sisters to cancer this week. The 78-year-old singer is grieving after Broadway composer Lucy Simon died following a battle with breast cancer just one day after former opera singer Joanna Simon lost her fight with thyroid cancer. Both deaths - Lucy was 82, while Joanna...
TEXAS STATE
People

Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Popculture

Jules Bass, Director of Iconic Christmas Specials, Dead at 87

Jules Bass, one-half of the producing duo behind the iconic Christmas specials Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman, has died. Bass was 87. The animator co-founded Rankin/Bass Productions with his friend, the late Arthur Rankin Jr., and together they produced over a dozen animated TV specials from the 1960s to the 1980s.
RYE, NY
Deadline

Jules Bass Dies: Producer Of Stop-Motion Holiday Classics ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ & ‘The Year Without A Santa Claus’ Was 87

Jules Bass, whose work as a producer and director of stop-motion and animated television specials such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and The Year Without A Santa Claus has become an integral part of the holiday season for generations, died today in Rye, New York, of age-related illnesses. He was 87. His death was confirmed by publicist Jennifer Fisherman Ruff. Bass was working in advertising in New York City when, in 1960, he teamed up with an art director at ABC named Arthur Rankin Jr. to form a film production company called Videocraft International. The company...
RYE, NY
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon Pocket Review – The Band’s Visit – Donmar Warehouse

If you want an unexpected, hopeful and tuneful evening in the theatre, head immediately for the Donmar Warehouse. If you can nab a ticket, that is, because word of The Band’s Visit has preceded its arrival in the West End. This smallscale smasher of a musical, by David Yazbek, adapted from an Israeli movie, won ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, following its Broadway opening. It deserved them.
BBC

Songs and dances: Halloween Week

Spooky season is upon us and now it's time to find out what terrifying tunes our couples will be dancing to in our Halloween special!. Behind each routine will be a frightfully fun theme, which you'll see in its full glory this Saturday night. So let's get into it... Ellie...
GEORGIA STATE
howafrica.com

Facts About The ‘Shuffle Along,’ All-Black Broadway Musical Of 1921

Shuffle Along, which was a musical comedy that featured an all-black cast, was a huge achievement in black theater during the early 20th century. Produced by composer Eubie Blake and lyricist Noble Sissle, Shuffle Along opened at the Howard Theater in Washington, D.C in late March, 1921. It premiered on Broadway later that year and launched the careers of Josephine Baker, Paul Robeson, and Adelaide Hall.

