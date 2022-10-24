Read full article on original website
The Hip Hop Nutcracker Celebrates Its Tenth Season at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 13
The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall to celebrate the show’s tenth season, including a stop at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 13. Tickets will be available to purchase at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499. And to add to the excitement - inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play
British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Beyoncé Seemingly Confirms The 'Renaissance' Tour During Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed that a tour for her hit album Renaissance is officially happening. Over the weekend, Beyoncé and members of her family attended WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala 2022 and others in attendance were quick to share photos showing one of the special prizes available during the charity auction.
Carly Simon grieving after sisters die one day apart
Carly Simon lost both her sisters to cancer this week. The 78-year-old singer is grieving after Broadway composer Lucy Simon died following a battle with breast cancer just one day after former opera singer Joanna Simon lost her fight with thyroid cancer. Both deaths - Lucy was 82, while Joanna...
'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town' Director Jules Bass Dead at 87
Jules Bass, the director behind classic animated Christmas specials like Frosty the Snowman, has died. He was 87. The producer and director died Tuesday of age-related illness in Rye, New York, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE, adding, "He will be dearly missed by his close friends." According to Variety, Bass'...
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Alana Springsteen Makes Opry Debut, Reveals Record Deal with Columbia NY/Sony Music Nashville
Alana Springsteen just had one dramatic 22nd birthday. The young country singer made her Grand Ole Opry debut on her 22nd birthday and revealed that she had signed a record deal with Columbia NY/Sony Music Nashville. Springsteen’s family and friends got in on her birthday surprises. Her father presented her...
Jules Bass, Director of Iconic Christmas Specials, Dead at 87
Jules Bass, one-half of the producing duo behind the iconic Christmas specials Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman, has died. Bass was 87. The animator co-founded Rankin/Bass Productions with his friend, the late Arthur Rankin Jr., and together they produced over a dozen animated TV specials from the 1960s to the 1980s.
Jules Bass Dies: Producer Of Stop-Motion Holiday Classics ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ & ‘The Year Without A Santa Claus’ Was 87
Jules Bass, whose work as a producer and director of stop-motion and animated television specials such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and The Year Without A Santa Claus has become an integral part of the holiday season for generations, died today in Rye, New York, of age-related illnesses. He was 87. His death was confirmed by publicist Jennifer Fisherman Ruff. Bass was working in advertising in New York City when, in 1960, he teamed up with an art director at ABC named Arthur Rankin Jr. to form a film production company called Videocraft International. The company...
Ruth Leon Pocket Review – The Band’s Visit – Donmar Warehouse
If you want an unexpected, hopeful and tuneful evening in the theatre, head immediately for the Donmar Warehouse. If you can nab a ticket, that is, because word of The Band’s Visit has preceded its arrival in the West End. This smallscale smasher of a musical, by David Yazbek, adapted from an Israeli movie, won ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, following its Broadway opening. It deserved them.
Songs and dances: Halloween Week
Spooky season is upon us and now it's time to find out what terrifying tunes our couples will be dancing to in our Halloween special!. Behind each routine will be a frightfully fun theme, which you'll see in its full glory this Saturday night. So let's get into it... Ellie...
Facts About The ‘Shuffle Along,’ All-Black Broadway Musical Of 1921
Shuffle Along, which was a musical comedy that featured an all-black cast, was a huge achievement in black theater during the early 20th century. Produced by composer Eubie Blake and lyricist Noble Sissle, Shuffle Along opened at the Howard Theater in Washington, D.C in late March, 1921. It premiered on Broadway later that year and launched the careers of Josephine Baker, Paul Robeson, and Adelaide Hall.
Watch Dwight Yoakam Close Out California Show With Cover Of Elvis’ “Suspicious Minds”
Truly a classic song to cover. Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” has been a favorite among country music artists to cover for years, and there have been phenomenal versions throughout the years. Dwight Yoakam is on that list of great covers. He recorded his version of the fun...
Broadway's Matt Doyle Will Be Seymour In Smash 'Little Shop Of Horrors' Revival
"At my core, I’m quite an introverted nerd," joked Doyle, who won a Tony earlier this year for his performance in the Broadway hit revival of "Company."
LISTEN: A hooded figure, a little girl in the glass box — The legends and ghosts of haunted Chicago
In the final installment of our Spooky Series we learn about some of Chicago’s most famous haunted neighborhoods and attractions. We talk with Chicago historian Adam Selzer, a paranormal team and someone who watches over a famous cemetery.
Jules Bass, producer behind Frosty the Snowman and more TV holiday staples, dies at 87
Jules Bass, the director, producer, and composer behind animated and stop-motion TV specials Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and more holiday staples with partner Arthur Rankin Jr., has died. He was 87. Bass died Tuesday at an assisted living facility in New York, his publicist Jennifer Fisherman Ruff...
The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Inspired a No. 1 Song by Another Band
The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" inspired a No. 1 single by another band which some members of that band disliked.
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
