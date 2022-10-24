ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe: Inside the Patriots' QB 'controversy' and who Bill Belichick will choose to start

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Sporting News

Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury

The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'

MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
Sporting News

James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal

James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Sporting News

NFL Pick 'em Pool, Survivor Pool Picks Week 8: Expert tips on favorites, best upsets to consider in office pools

With massive upsets occurring virtually every week, NFL survivor pools are virtual ghost towns and pick 'em pools are uglier than ever. Fortunately, the experts from PoolGenius are here to help salvage your season by breaking down the most popular survivor pool picks and highlighting five potential Week 8 NFL picks that could give you an edge in pick 'em pools.
OHIO STATE
Sporting News

Greg Jennings slams Packers' Aaron Rodgers for calling out teammates on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'You can't do this'

Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" following Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Packers suffered their third consecutive loss in a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Commanders. Green Bay's offense sputtered once again in that outing, and Rodgers was critical of his teammates' performances in its wake.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Ravens-Buccaneers single-game tournaments

Week 8 kicks off with a showdown between the Ravens and Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. NFL DFS players will have no problems filling out FanDuel single-game lineups with the likes of Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lamar Jackson in action, but it's worth noting that both Mark Andrews (knee) and Rashod Bateman (foot) are dealing with injury issues that bear watching.
TAMPA, FL
Golf Digest

Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes

On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Sporting News

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 9 underdogs with the best odds to win

It was a quiet week for upsets in the Power 5 last week, but some serious money could have been made in the MAC. There were 15 upsets between Friday and Saturday in Week 8, but only three took place in the Power 5, where Duke, South Carolina and Oklahoma State won as underdogs. However, there were five upsets in the MAC alone, with Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State, Ohio and Western Michigan all pulling surprises.
FLORIDA STATE
Sporting News

NFL trade rumors: 12 players most likely to be traded at the 2022 deadline

The NFL trade deadline for the 2022 season is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Although there's already been some blockbuster deals made — Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Robert Quinn to the Eagles and James Robinson to the Jets — expect a few more moves to happen, either to help contending teams or increase draft capital for other teams.
Sporting News

Justin Verlander contract breakdown: How much does Astros ace make in 2022 salary?

The Astros are back in the World Series, thanks in no small part to a rejuvenated ace who was among the best pitchers in baseball this year. After being sidelined for most of 2020 and and all of 2021 because of Tommy John surgery, Justin Verlander is poised to win his third Cy Young award. He finished the 2022 season with an MLB-best 1.75 ERA and 220 ERA+, and an American League-best 18 wins. This is the first time in his career that the 39-year-old Verlander has posted a sub-2.00 ERA, and he looked as good as he ever has in his career.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season

It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL

