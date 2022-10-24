Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in Michigan
Happy Halloweekend: 5 spooky and fun things to do in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It’s almost Halloweekend, which means everyone has an excuse to dress up in costumes and celebrate for the next four days. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but there are plenty of fun and spooky festivities going on downtown all weekend long starting Friday.
Fox17
ArtPrize announces end of 13-year experiment, signals 'ArtPrize 2.0'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize has announced a new initiative that will be headed by the city of Grand Rapids as it "winds down" its initial experiment. Dubbed “ArtPrize 2.0,” the art competition’s next venture will operate under the collaborative leadership of the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI), and Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD), former organizers say.
Haunted house in Muskegon proves to be spooky and sporty
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Halloween is less than a week away, and one house in Muskegon isn't just spooky, but sporty. The 'Tournament of Bones' was designed by Gary Gibson and John Edlund. "They started out as a couple of things and they grew into this," Gibson said. Every year...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in Muskegon area
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Halloween is fast approaching, and that means costumed trick-or-treaters will be out on that spooky night when it is acceptable to fill pillowcases and buckets full of candy. The holiday falls on Monday, Oct. 31 this year. Since it is the start of the school week,...
Trick-or-treating times, and other free Halloween fun around Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Spiders, dinosaurs and fairies are among the most likely costumed characters showing up on doorsteps in 2022, according to multiple sources. Many municipalities in the region — including Kalamazoo, Portage and Oshtemo, Kalamazoo and Texas townships — do not have designated trick-or-treat times, but a few locales still do.
Authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owners of Danzon, a Cuban restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, have reopened the space as a Mexican restaurant. Cantina Los Amigos, located at 1 Carlton Ave. SE, and owned by Edgar Vazquez, Andres Lopez and Joel Vargas, launched the new concept in early September.
Kalamazoo Crafter Gets Millions of Views on TikTok
This young Kalamazoo woman has gone viral with her custom crafts to the tune of over 3 million total views. Ashania Atlas a.k.a. @let_her_creations on TikTok has 17.4 thousand followers and 458.6 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Ashania told us that she works as a full-time braider and crafter and she showcases that work on her TikTok,
Grand Rapids Has a Great Newly Renovated Dog Park for You and Your Dog
If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
Potential new Muskegon Lake park to host ‘Tour and Learn’ event stressing public access
MUSKEGON, MI – A major business owner in downtown who has Muskegon Lake property eyed for a downtown park is so enthused about the prospect, he’s inviting the public to a tour of it. The city of Muskegon has $2.8 million in grants to pursue park development of...
Cheap Eats: Vanden Brink Sweet Smoked Honey Ham offers boxed lunches, specialty meats
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It’s easy to miss while driving down an often-busy Leonard Street, but a closer look reveals a charming meat shop with a wide variety of offerings and personalized sandwiches available daily for a cheap and easy lunch. For 21 years, Bruce Vanden Brink has...
Kalamazoo community warming shelter to open for winter season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The first community warming shelter for the winter opens Nov. 4. The Kalamazoo Coalition for the Homeless will host a community warming shelter every Monday and Friday for noon to 5 p.m., at Salvation Army, 1700 S. Burdick St., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
mibiz.com
Grand Rapids movie studio plans move to Walker industrial building
WALKER — A movie studio that formerly operated in downtown Grand Rapids is eyeing a larger industrial space in Walker to accommodate local filmmakers seeking to rent out production space. Black Pigeon Studios LLC first opened in September 2021 at 342 Market Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, offering...
Grand Rapids finishes dog park improvements, expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Construction work has been completed on improvements to the Hillcrest Dog Park on Grand Rapids’ Northeast Side. City officials on Tuesday, Oct. 25, announced the completion of the construction work that saw an expansion of and improvements to the dog park at 250 Fuller Ave. NE.
Eco-friendly plastic-free ‘refillery’ store opening in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eco-conscious shoppers will soon have a new option in Grand Rapids to purchase household items without any plastic packaging. Earthly Refillery, at 1409 Robinson Road, is set to open Nov. 1. The business, run by owner Anna Crooks, 27, has been in existence since August,...
New Grand Rapids takeout restaurant boasts burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, house made sodas
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new takeout restaurant specializing in smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, seasoned French fries, and house made sodas has opened in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. Black Napkin, 966 Fulton St. E., was opened last week by Korin Hollinshead and Jason Richardson, the creators of...
Dental screening, free oral care kits available for Grand Rapids students at select schools
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – This week, Grand Rapids Public Schools is offering dental screening services for students in preschool through fifth grade at four select elementary schools. GRPS has partnered with Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures and Grand Valley State University to provide a new mobile dental clinic that...
Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat
KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Experts say you shouldn't bag your leaves this year
Experts are making it known this year that you don't necessarily have to rake and bag the leaves in your yard.
