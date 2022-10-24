Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 10/25/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut
Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness. He was listed probable Wednesday and ended up playing through it, but now he's been downgraded to questionable. Keep a very close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable for Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope injured his ankle in the second half of Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, and rookie Christian Braun will have more minutes available if Caldwell-Pope is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) will play Thursday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway is dealing with soreness in his right foot, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite that, he has received clearance from the training staff to take the court. Expect him to slot in as a scoring option for the second unit.
numberfire.com
Malone: Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
According to head coach Mike Malone, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. is now considered questionable despite being ruled out earlier for injury management reasons. Expect Jeff Green to see more minutes if Porter Jr. is officially inactive.
numberfire.com
Collin Sexton (oblique) questionable for Utah on Friday
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Sexton left Wednesday's game early with an oblique injury and is questionable to recover in time to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.8 minutes against Denver.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey will miss a second straight game and the early rule-out suggests he could remain out through the weekend. Tre Mann should see more opportunities again on Thursday. He played 36 minutes on Tuesday and scored 25 points (10-of-24 field goals) with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 three-pointers.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out for Charlotte Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Ball is still recovering from the sprained left ankle he suffered in the preseason. While the original timeline estimated he'd likely miss 2-3 games, this will now be his fifth consecutive absence with no estimated date of return currently known.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) again doubtful for Hornets Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he is expected to miss another game. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. Martin...
numberfire.com
Update: Terance Mann starting for Clippers on Thursday, Nicolas Batum coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will remain in the starting lineup on Thursday with Paul George returning. With Mann staying in the first five, Nicolas Batum will move to the bench. Our models expect Mann to play 22.0 minutes against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Alperen Sengun (illness) probable on Friday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sengun is listed as probable and expected to play against Portland on Friday. Our models expect him to play 26.8 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Sengun's Friday projection includes 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) still not practicing for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Landry has been inactive since injuring his ankle in Week 4. He will likely need to practice by Friday in order to be active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Michael Thomas (foot) also remained sidelined for the Saints on Wednesday. Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith will be the Saints' top wideouts if Landry and Thomas remain out this week.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown for inactive Michael Porter on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown will make his first start this season after Porter Jr. was held out for injury management purposes. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to record 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) out again on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson continues to deal with a back issue and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could continue to see more minutes on Wednesday.
Comments / 0