Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Republican wave tested by competitive Senate race in Ohio
GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Ruth and Boyd Boone are longtime Ohio Republican voters, eager to reelect their GOP governor. But when it comes to the Senate, they’re not so sure. Both are skeptical of JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author-turned-first time candidate who won the Republican nomination with former President Donald Trump's backing.
WVNews
Another death, 817 active COVID cases in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 92-year-old Jefferson County man was the latest West Virginia resident to die from COVID, according to state officials. The state reported 279 new cases in addition to the one death since Thursday's report. There were 817 active cases, 607,366 total cases, and 7,514 total deaths.
WVNews
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
SHISHMAREF, Alaska (AP) — Search online for the little town of Shishmaref and you’ll see homes perilously close to falling into the ocean, and headlines that warn that this Native community on a border island in western Alaska -- without access to main roads to the mainland or running water -- is on the verge of disappearing.
Comments / 0