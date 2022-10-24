ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlHwH_0iksi2lq00
Photo: Getty Images

If you love the taste of authentic Korean cuisine , you're not alone. The nation has thousands of amazing Korean restaurants that serve up some of the best dishes.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best Korean restaurants. The website states, "Asian food has become an all-American culinary trend, and Korean food is no exception. The flavor profiles cover all the bases from sour and savory to sweet and spicy, and menu items range from kimchi and bulgogi to barbecue and even tacos ."

According to the list, the best Korean restaurant in Arizona is Bonchon in Tempe. Cheapism recommends trying out the Korean fried chicken if you eat that this place. The website explains:

" Bonchon does chicken right, according to customers . Korean fried chicken is the menu star, and this twice-fried delicacy is served with a choice of soy garlic, spicy, or half-and-half. It comes with a complimentary side of pickled radish or coleslaw. Also, the spicy chicken or marinated ribeye Korean tacos on flour tortillas with lettuce, coleslaw, buttermilk ranch, spicy mayo, and red onions are worth trying."

The full list of each state's best Korean restaurants can be found on Cheapism's website .

Comments / 2

Related
azbigmedia.com

3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots

After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis

The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay to Open First Arizona Restaurant

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay is opening the first Arizona location of his fast-casual restaurant, Bobby’s Burgers, in Phoenix. The burger joint will be the renowned chef and restaurateur’s first Phoenix restaurant. Set to open in the first quarter of 2023, Bobby’s Burgers will make its debut appearance in...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
grocerydive.com

Sprouts prepares to debut its first in-store coffee bar

Sprouts Farmers Market is working with a local merchant to open a coffee bar in a Phoenix store, marking the first time the specialty grocery chain has struck such an agreement with an outside firm, the retailer announced earlier this month. Phoenix-based small-batch coffee roaster Press Coffee will own the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy