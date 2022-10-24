This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

If you love the taste of authentic Korean cuisine , you're not alone. The nation has thousands of amazing Korean restaurants that serve up some of the best dishes.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best Korean restaurants. The website states, "Asian food has become an all-American culinary trend, and Korean food is no exception. The flavor profiles cover all the bases from sour and savory to sweet and spicy, and menu items range from kimchi and bulgogi to barbecue and even tacos ."

According to the list, the best Korean restaurant in Arizona is Bonchon in Tempe. Cheapism recommends trying out the Korean fried chicken if you eat that this place. The website explains:

" Bonchon does chicken right, according to customers . Korean fried chicken is the menu star, and this twice-fried delicacy is served with a choice of soy garlic, spicy, or half-and-half. It comes with a complimentary side of pickled radish or coleslaw. Also, the spicy chicken or marinated ribeye Korean tacos on flour tortillas with lettuce, coleslaw, buttermilk ranch, spicy mayo, and red onions are worth trying."

The full list of each state's best Korean restaurants can be found on Cheapism's website .