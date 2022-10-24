Read full article on original website
Microsoft Authenticator gains feature to thwart spam attacks on MFA
Microsoft has rolled out 'number matching' in push notifications for its multi-factor authentication (MFA) app Microsoft Authenticator. The new advanced feature is generally available in Microsoft Authenticator and should help counter attacks on MFA that rely on push notification spam. Researchers earlier this year spotted so-called 'MFA fatigue attacks' on...
How to dramatically improve your Pixel 7's sound for better music quality
I love music. In fact, it's a rare occasion that I'm not listening to something as I work, exercise, and just generally always have some form of music playing. The thing is, phones never really have the best sound. It doesn't matter how much a company brags about its onboard sound processors and speakers, phones all sound like phones.
Elon Musk promises not to make Twitter a 'free-for-all hellscape'
On the eve of his apparent Twitter takeover, Elon Musk promised advertisers that Twitter will not become a "free-for-all hellscape." The platform, he insisted, should be "warm and welcoming to all" – the sort of advertising platform that organizations would gladly associate their brand with. "Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to...
Rode's gaming-focused Rode X brand launches with two new mics, new software
You've likely seen a lot of Rode products, even if you don't necessarily realize it. The Rode name appears on many a microphone, mic stand, or other piece of audio equipment quietly sitting in front of your favorite celebrity or podcaster while doing its job of helping to capture pro-level sound.
PepsiCo is working with startups to tap new sources of innovation. Here's how it does it
Blue-chip firms with thousands of employees have access to great professional talent but even executives at these big businesses recognise that smaller firms have the potential to generate some creative ideas of their own. That's certainly the case at PepsiCo, where experienced executive David Schwartz is helping the food and...
Google's new service helps Web3 developers build for blockchain-based platforms
Google Cloud on Thursday unveiled Blockchain Node Engine – a fully managed service for Web3 developers that wants to build and manage products for blockchain-based platforms. Cryptocurrency giant Ethereum will be the first platform supported by the new service. "Blockchain is changing the way the world stores and moves...
Ubuntu Studio is the Linux distribution for audio and video creators
There's very little Linux can't do -- powering everything from enterprise solutions and social networks to IoT devices and even automobiles. But Linux isn't just for the business of business. Thanks to several brilliant desktop distributions, there are plenty of options to help you get productive and creative on the desktop.
SAS touts integration with Singapore toolkit to help operationalise responsible AI adoption
SAS Institute has integrated its data analytics management platform with a software toolkit released by Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help financial institutions ensure they are using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly. The move aims to address a common challenge these businesses face incorporating core principles governing the ethical use of AI.
All eyes on Microsoft's Azure, Cloud numbers in Q1 FY'23
More than half of Microsoft's $50.1 billion in revenues ($25.7 billion) for Q1 FY'23 came from the "Microsoft Cloud." But Wall Street wasn't happy with Azure's 35 percent growth, year-over-year for the quarter, nor for projections that Azure revenues will be down five points sequentially in Q2. (The Microsoft Cloud,...
Nothing Ear Stick review: Earbuds, but make it fashion
Remember the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds? They were the UK tech company's debut product in 2021, which showcased how Nothing's minimalist and transparent design approach would differentiate itself in the industry. Nothing says its newest earbuds, the Ear Stick, are not the successor to the Ear 1, but instead, usher...
Winkeo-C FIDO2, hands on: A reliable and affordable USB-C security key
Many devices now use biometrics to let you log in without the inconvenience of remembering and typing a password: it's more secure, but it usually adds a little to the price of the device. If you use any devices that don't have Windows Hello, Face ID or a fingerprint sensor then you must have a password on your account anyway.
AI's true goal may no longer be intelligence
The British mathematician Alan Turing wrote in 1950, "I propose to consider the question, 'Can machines think?'" His inquiry framed the discussion for decades of artificial intelligence research. For a couple of generations of scientists contemplating AI, the question of whether "true" or "human" intelligence could be achieved was always...
Data will play key role in sustaining SEA digital economy growth
Southeast Asia's digital economy is expected to reach $200 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) this year, ahead of earlier estimates as the global pandemic spurs demand for online services. Market players, however, will need to leverage data to better understand consumer behaviour in order to sustain growth, as adoption of digital services matures across the region.
Windows 11 gets MacOS-like instant smartphone hotspot access
Windows 11 now lets users connect to their smartphone's hotspot without needing to touch the phone's settings. The new feature comes via the Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) app for connecting Windows 11 PCs with smartphones. It should come in handy when you're traveling and need to quickly access your smartphone's internet connection.
How to automatically keep your Windows applications updated
Trying to keep all the applications on your Windows PC updated is a chore. Typically, you have to open and check each app one at a time to see if an important or critical update is waiting to be installed. Well, instead of checking each program manually, there's an easier...
Does disk encryption slow down your PC?
Disk encryption is absolute magic to most non-mathematicians. And like any complex technology, it leads to uncomfortable questions. Does encrypting a disk make it less likely that data can be recovered with utilities after a crash? Does encrypting the disk make it more likely to have errors and failures? Does encrypting the disk make it harder to transfer to a bigger boot disk? Just what are the pros and cons for the average PC user in a home or small business without a full-time IT department?
Office Corporate Vice President Joe Belfiore to leave Microsoft after 32 years
Joe Belfiore, who has been the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Office Group for the past two years and with the company in various roles for 32 years, has announced his retirement. Belfiore and Microsoft management announced his departure on October 27 via internal e-mails. Word (pun intended) is this...
All eyes on Twitter as Musk era opens
Elon Musk began Friday his first full day leading Twitter, with critics and fans anxious to see how the world's richest man will run one of the most prominent social media platforms. European politicians were quick to signal to Musk that the continent had regulations for social media companies.
