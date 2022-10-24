I don't know about you, but I can't tell you the number of times my wife and I have had to say "hey, can you send me that photo you took of the kids earlier?" to each other. It's not a daily occurrence, but it happens often. We used to use Google Photos and its shared albums feature until we moved over to iCloud Photos a few years ago. Google would curate the shared album based on facial recognition, placing photos and videos that contained me, my wife or our kids into one place we could both access. It worked great. And now, Apple's iCloud Photos has a similar feature with iCloud Shared Photo Library.

