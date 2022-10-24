ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

How to automatically keep your Windows applications updated

Trying to keep all the applications on your Windows PC updated is a chore. Typically, you have to open and check each app one at a time to see if an important or critical update is waiting to be installed. Well, instead of checking each program manually, there's an easier...
ZDNet

Does disk encryption slow down your PC?

Disk encryption is absolute magic to most non-mathematicians. And like any complex technology, it leads to uncomfortable questions. Does encrypting a disk make it less likely that data can be recovered with utilities after a crash? Does encrypting the disk make it more likely to have errors and failures? Does encrypting the disk make it harder to transfer to a bigger boot disk? Just what are the pros and cons for the average PC user in a home or small business without a full-time IT department?
ZDNet

OpenSSL warns of critical security vulnerability with upcoming patch

Everyone depends on OpenSSL. You may not know it, but OpenSSL is what makes it possible to use secure Transport Layer Security (TLS) on Linux, Unix, Windows, and many other operating systems. It's also what is used to lock down pretty much every secure communications and networking application and device out there.
ZDNet

Windows 11 gets MacOS-like instant smartphone hotspot access

Windows 11 now lets users connect to their smartphone's hotspot without needing to touch the phone's settings. The new feature comes via the Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) app for connecting Windows 11 PCs with smartphones. It should come in handy when you're traveling and need to quickly access your smartphone's internet connection.
ZDNet

Are free VPNs safe? Why a free VPN isn't the best bet for securing your iPhone

Free VPNs are a double-edged sword. You're saving money, but you're sacrificing performance. And often many free VPNs are impractical to use at best and unsafe in the worst-case scenarios. You should be wary of any free VPN service where it's not obvious how the company is making money. Running...
ZDNet

All eyes on Microsoft's Azure, Cloud numbers in Q1 FY'23

More than half of Microsoft's $50.1 billion in revenues ($25.7 billion) for Q1 FY'23 came from the "Microsoft Cloud." But Wall Street wasn't happy with Azure's 35 percent growth, year-over-year for the quarter, nor for projections that Azure revenues will be down five points sequentially in Q2. (The Microsoft Cloud,...
ZDNet

Rode's gaming-focused Rode X brand launches with two new mics, new software

You've likely seen a lot of Rode products, even if you don't necessarily realize it. The Rode name appears on many a microphone, mic stand, or other piece of audio equipment quietly sitting in front of your favorite celebrity or podcaster while doing its job of helping to capture pro-level sound.
ZDNet

Low-code and no-code are making developers' job better in two ways

Low-code and no-code development is often seen as the realm of citizen developers, but the segment of the enterprise where low-code and no-code has gained significant traction is among professional developers themselves. And, importantly, it's making their jobs better in two ways: providing tools for faster software development and deployment, as well as elevating their roles in enterprises to that of teachers and facilitators for potential citizen developers.
ZDNet

Programming languages: Why Meta is moving its Android apps from Java to Kotlin

Engineers at Facebook parent Meta have detailed their multi-year effort to convert the codebases for its numerous Android apps from the Java programming language over to Kotlin. That's a large task for a company with thousands of developers and many large Android apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Portal, and its...
ZDNet

How to use Apple's new iCloud Shared Photo Library (and why you should)

I don't know about you, but I can't tell you the number of times my wife and I have had to say "hey, can you send me that photo you took of the kids earlier?" to each other. It's not a daily occurrence, but it happens often. We used to use Google Photos and its shared albums feature until we moved over to iCloud Photos a few years ago. Google would curate the shared album based on facial recognition, placing photos and videos that contained me, my wife or our kids into one place we could both access. It worked great. And now, Apple's iCloud Photos has a similar feature with iCloud Shared Photo Library.
ZDNet

Microsoft: Raspberry Robin USB worm hits nearly 1,000 organizations in the past month

Microsoft is warning that the relatively new Raspberry Robin USB drive worm has triggered payload alerts on nearly 3,000 devices in almost 1,000 organizations in the past 30 days. Raspberry Robin malware has previously been seen installed with FakeUpdates malware, which has been linked to the Russian cyber-crime group EvilCorp....
ZDNet

SAS touts integration with Singapore toolkit to help operationalise responsible AI adoption

SAS Institute has integrated its data analytics management platform with a software toolkit released by Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help financial institutions ensure they are using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly. The move aims to address a common challenge these businesses face incorporating core principles governing the ethical use of AI.
ZDNet

Microsoft Authenticator gains feature to thwart spam attacks on MFA

Microsoft has rolled out 'number matching' in push notifications for its multi-factor authentication (MFA) app Microsoft Authenticator. The new advanced feature is generally available in Microsoft Authenticator and should help counter attacks on MFA that rely on push notification spam. Researchers earlier this year spotted so-called 'MFA fatigue attacks' on...
ZDNet

Turbo-boost your PC with this high-performance M.2 NVMe solid-state drive

One of the best upgrades you can carry out is to swap out the storage drive for a faster drive (the other being to add more RAM, at least until you hit around 24GB or 32GB, after which the return on your investment diminishes dramatically, unless you have very specific workloads).

