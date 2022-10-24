ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Franklin County agencies to take back prescription drugs this weekend

By Sarah Szilagy
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, New Albany and other central Ohio towns will accept expired and unused prescription pills for safe disposal, the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio announced Monday.

High school runner dies in accident after Ohio cross country meet

Locations will accept dry prescription pills with “no questions asked,” according to SWACO’s website . People wishing to drop off other medications, including inhalers, liquid medicines, and creams, should first ask participating locations if they will accept them.

You can find a full list of participating locations — as well as a list of permanent drug drop-off sites — here . You can find the nearest drop-off location by zip code here.

