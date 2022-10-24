Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Council Narrowly Passes Resolution Supporting Fair Share Amendment
Despite every City Councilor personally supporting Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, known as the Fair Share Amendment, the Council narrowly approved a Resolution supporting passage of the ballot measure. The Fair Share Amendment would increase tax on income over $1 million from 5 percent to 9 percent, which includes salary, as...
Watertown News
Saltonstall Park Project to be Discussed at Meeting With a Prior Site Walk
The Watertown Department of Public Works invites the public to a meeting on the Upper Saltonstall Park project, with a site walk prior to the meeting. The meeting takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the 3rd Floor Conference Room in City Hall, 149 Main St., Watertown.
Watertown News
Watertown Health Department Offering Flu Shot Clinic
The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Health Department:. The Watertown Health Department will be offering the influenza vaccine for Watertown Residents (age 18+) on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Watertown Free Public Library, 1st floor – Watertown Savings Bank Meeting Room, 123 Main St., Watertown.
Watertown News
See the Performers, Judges for Watertown’s Got Talent
The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Community Foundation:. It’s time to see who is crowned Watertown’s Top Talent!. Announcing a BRAND NEW Talent Show this October during Arsenal Yards’ Fall Falladays in partnership with the Watertown Community Foundation: Watertown’s Got Talent!. Join us for...
Watertown News
Charles River Chamber Holding Young Professionals Event in Watertown
The Charles River Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event in Watertown. See the Chamber’s announcement below. Young Professionals Happy Hour at Taffer’s Tavern. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m. 541 Arsenal St., Watertown. Free, open to members & nonmembers. Our popular YPG Networking Happy Hour...
Watertown News
Project Approved for Russo’s Site, Developer Makes Adjustments
The developer of the project going on the former Russo’s site adjusted plans after the first Planning Board hearing in September and received approval in October. The development includes a life science building constructed for an established pharmaceutical company, as well as a retail space that will be filled by a “world class” eatery.
Watertown News
Mosesian Center Hosting Flash Art Sale and Benefit
The following announcement was provided by the Mosesian Center for the Arts:. Flash Art is an exhibition and benefit at the Mosesian Center for the Arts that we are bringing back for the first time since 2016!. This year, more than 80 artists have donated a wide assortment of artwork...
Watertown News
St. Stephen’s Armenian Church Hosting 66th Annual Bazaar
St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church announced it is looking forward to welcoming community members to its 66th annual bazaar. The traditional gathering is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year and will be held on Friday, November 4 (10 am – 8 p.m.) through Saturday, November 5 (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.). This year, the church is returning to its original gathering place for this event—in the church hall at 1 Artsakh Street.
