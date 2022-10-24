St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church announced it is looking forward to welcoming community members to its 66th annual bazaar. The traditional gathering is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year and will be held on Friday, November 4 (10 am – 8 p.m.) through Saturday, November 5 (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.). This year, the church is returning to its original gathering place for this event—in the church hall at 1 Artsakh Street.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO