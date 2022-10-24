Read full article on original website
Athlete of the Week – Jaren Bailey
This week’s Athlete of the Week is senior Pirate football player Jaren Bailey. Jaren is a two-way player that plays on the offensive and defensive line. “Jaren is incredibly important to our line on both sides of the ball. He plays multiple positions for us and that speaks to his knowledge of the game and versatility,” said Pirate coach Nate Lubarski. “He is the ultimate team player and does whatever the team needs him to do. Jaren is a strong, physical player with good leadership skills and a great attitude.”
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL GIVES SPIRITED SEND-OFF TO SECTION 8A GIRLS TENNIS DOUBLES TEAM
The Crookston High School held the first of hopefully many send-offs for juniors Halle Winjum and Emma Gunderson of the Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team this morning before the girls were ready to leave for the Section 8A Girls Tennis Individual Championship starting tomorrow at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Students and teachers lined the halls to wish the girls good luck and well wishes. This is the second season in a row that the Pirates have sent individuals to the State Tournament, and both Winjum and Gunderson will be making a return appearance, this time as a doubles team.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOSTS 62ND ANNUAL FALL CHORAL FESTIVAL
Crookston High School was the host of the 62nd Annual Fall Choral Festival on Monday night inside the auditorium. Participating school choirs were Crookston, Bagley, East Grand Forks Sacred Heart, East Grand Forks Senior High, and Lancaster. The festival began in 1959 behind Garfield Reichert of Crookston, Don Danielson of...
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOLDS HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE AND CONTEST
The Crookston High School held its Halloween Costume Contest and Parade this morning before classes began. Participants checked in and walked around the High School as classmates watched and some teachers judged. There were over 50 entries from the students, and six winners were selected, three from 7th-8th grade and three from 9th-12th grade, by the teachers and received a bag of candy.
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 28, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
Peggy Elaine Bullis – Obit
Peggy Elaine Bullis, 81, of Halstad, MN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Halstad. Peggy was born on October 21, 1941, to Robert and Adeline Bennett in Harvey, ND. She attended school in West Fargo. On November 1, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jerry, in Webster, SD. They made their home in West Fargo, ND and had four children, Randy, Laurie, Bobby and Shelley. Peggy was a full-time homemaker until they moved to Halstad in 1969, where she worked a few different jobs to help support the family. One of the jobs she did most frequently was to drive beet and grain truck which she did for nearly 10 years. She then changed careers and became a full-time Nurse’s Aide at Halstad Living Center. She was there for more than 30 years, working her way up to Dietary Manager before retiring in 2013. She thoroughly enjoyed retirement, much more than she thought she would!
CROOKSTON GRAND THEATRE HOLDING 10TH ANNUAL FREE HALLOWEEN MOVIE ON HALLOWEEN NIGHT
To celebrate Halloween this year, the Crookston Grand Theatre is holding its 10th Annual Free Halloween Movie on Monday, October 31, where it will show two Halloween movies, one at 7:00 p.m. and the other at 9:30 p.m. The theatre hasn’t revealed the movies they will show to keep them...
CROOKSTON VETERAN’S COUNCIL GIVES MILITARY HONORS AT OAKDALE CEMETERY
The Crookston Veteran’s Council provided military honors yesterday at Oakdale cemetery. Pictured left to right, Ernie Normandin, Jim Urness, Paul Dubuque, Bob Anderson, Frank Lindgren, and Kent Shafer. Other members not included in the picture are Punky Johnson, Myron Veensta, Brent Stahlecker, and Al Melvie. If you are a...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
CROOKSTON WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE DISCUSSES CAMPGROUND
The Crookston Ways and Means Committee then met to discuss the Central Park Campground. Crookston City Administrator Corky Reynolds said they will have to redesign the campground’s development plan after they found the bids for the State Legislature Legacy grant came back much higher than the amount budgeted and was extended to June 30, 2024.
MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 4 CANDIDATES
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum last Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
GRAND FORKS MAN DEAD AND WOMAN INJURED AFTER GUNSHOTS HEARD ON WREN DRIVE
Earlier today, on October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Grand Forks Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Dr. for a report of shots fired. The initial arriving officers located a deceased adult male subject lying in a driveway. Officers immediately conducted a sweep of the adjacent house and located a second adult female subject with an obvious gunshot wound. The female was transported to Altru ER for medical treatment, and her current status is unknown.
POLK COUNTY TO RECEIVE OPIOID SETTLEMENT DOLLARS AND POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS NOW SEEKING ADVISORY COUNCIL APPLICATIONS
Over the last year, Polk County Public Health Director Sarah Reese has served on the Minnesota Attorney General’s Advisory Panel for the Opioid Settlement and Distribution. This summer, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that will direct how the state will spend its more than $300 million opioid lawsuit settlement aimed at funding the fight against opioid addiction and overdose deaths.
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO APARTMENT FIRE ON S. 25TH STREET
At approximately 2:19 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 2700 S. 25th St for a report of smoke coming from the basement of an apartment building. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the fire coming from under the ground-level apartment....
