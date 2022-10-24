Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Sammy Terry shares recipe for bone-chilling chili using his new Kölsch Beer
If you like toes in your chili, this recipe is for you!. Sammy Terry joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Ghoulsby and George the spider to demonstrate how to make his “bone-chilling chili recipe using Sammy Terry Kölsch Beer AKA “The Official Beer of Horror,” which is available at Scarlet Lane Tap Houses.
WISH-TV
Babies born on Halloween at IU Health North will receive special gift
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – According to nursing staff at IU Health North, Halloween is a popular holiday for babies to be born. To make it more special, registered nurse Cynthia Schafer has used her crochet skills for 11 years to knit babies born on holidays hats. “Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter,...
WISH-TV
Zionsville family shares love of Halloween with front yard display
ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Halloween is just days away and Jill and Rich Rezek live for this time of year. They’ve always loved Halloween — that’s why they put the time and effort into decorating their front yard. They want others to feel the love as well.
Southside Times
Year-round fall and Halloween home decor store opens in Greenwood
For store owners Cory and Scott Steenbergen, fall has always been a happy, feel-good season. A time where the changing weather and the holidays seem to brighten people’s mood. As they noticed the way people seemed to become more carefree and cheery around this time of year, they thought they should take some of their passion for the season and turn it into something they could share with others. And so in late August, Greenwood Happy Haunts was opened.
Fox 59
Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall
Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
WISH-TV
Belmont Beach vandalism pushes organizers to share site’s historical significance
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vandals were caught on camera causing damage at Haughville’s historic Belmont Beach. Teenagers are the suspected culprits. Representatives said they want to bring it to the community’s attention to try to spread the word and educate. A lot of work has gone into creating...
WISH-TV
Carmel City Center to host Holiday Sip & Shop event
Grab your wallet, list of who’s been naughty or nice and get going because it’s almost time for the Carmel City Center’s Holiday Sip & Shop event!. Jimia Smith, VP & marketing director of Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, Sr. marketing coordinator & artistic director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about this event.
Local ice cream shop providing employment for people with disabilities
Tapping into an underserved workforce in order to fill jobs is the goal of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.
Indianapolis food news: Popular Zionsville restaurant’s renovation and new Fishers granola bar spot
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out. A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen […]
WISH-TV
IACS seeks foster families as part of new program
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is seeking temporary foster families for a new Safety Net Foster program. According to a release, this is a part of the shelter’s diversion program, Indy CARES, which works to keep pets and families together. The program helps pet owners in...
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours performance in Indianapolis, IN Feb 14th, 2023 – pre-sale password
New Soul II Soul Tour presale password has finally been added. While this exclusive presale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to get tickets for The Soul II Soul Tour before tickets go on sale to the public. This just might be your one chance ever to see The...
WISH-TV
Community Alliance of the Far East Side celebrates 25 years of service
The Community Alliance of the Far East Side (CAFE) is celebrating a milestone, 25 years of service!. To commemorate this anniversary, they are hosting an inaugural Community Awards Gala to recognize the tireless efforts and advocacy of many residents and supporters of the neighborhood. The gala will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott East.
townepost.com
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
WISH-TV
See the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on its ‘Hallo-weenie’ tour of central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever wished to be an Oscar Mayer wiener? Is that what you’d really like to be? Then make plans to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it travels around central Indiana. As part of its “Hallo-weenie” tour, Hoosiers have the chance to see...
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
lewispnj.com
The Covered Dish - French Onion Soup
We just returned from a 3 day trip to Indianapolis. My husband, Ervin, and son, Phillip, played in the monopoly tournament, in this racecar city. The city was lovely, the shopping was grand, especially at Trader Joe’s!!! I got to enjoy a lunch at the infamous ‘Dawson’s, just down the street from the track. You’ll never believe what their signature soup was? You guessed it French Onion, it was so smooth and the chunk of bruschetta was down in the middle, just like I enjoy it.
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
Group revitalizing Belmont Beach in Haughville asks for help stopping vandals
Those working to beautify a historic piece of Indianapolis in Haughville are searching for answers after their hard work was vandalized.
Reuse project offers a new take on an Indy original
Phase One of the restoration of the historic Stutz building in downtown Indianapolis is nearly complete. Developer SomeraRoad acquired the 1912 building at the beginning of 2021 and has invested $100 million to modernize the 110-year-old former car factory. The project encompasses 441,000 square feet of space, spanning a 3.8...
Owner of troubled Greenwood hotel denies problems at his property
GREENWOOD, Ind. — For the first time, we're getting a detailed look inside a Greenwood hotel that was just shut down by the city. We're also hearing from the owner of the property, as his guests and residents had to clear out so the building can be brought back up to health and safety standards.
