Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Sammy Terry shares recipe for bone-chilling chili using his new Kölsch Beer

If you like toes in your chili, this recipe is for you!. Sammy Terry joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Ghoulsby and George the spider to demonstrate how to make his “bone-chilling chili recipe using Sammy Terry Kölsch Beer AKA “The Official Beer of Horror,” which is available at Scarlet Lane Tap Houses.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Babies born on Halloween at IU Health North will receive special gift

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – According to nursing staff at IU Health North, Halloween is a popular holiday for babies to be born. To make it more special, registered nurse Cynthia Schafer has used her crochet skills for 11 years to knit babies born on holidays hats. “Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter,...
CARMEL, IN
Southside Times

Year-round fall and Halloween home decor store opens in Greenwood

For store owners Cory and Scott Steenbergen, fall has always been a happy, feel-good season. A time where the changing weather and the holidays seem to brighten people’s mood. As they noticed the way people seemed to become more carefree and cheery around this time of year, they thought they should take some of their passion for the season and turn it into something they could share with others. And so in late August, Greenwood Happy Haunts was opened.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall

Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel City Center to host Holiday Sip & Shop event

Grab your wallet, list of who’s been naughty or nice and get going because it’s almost time for the Carmel City Center’s Holiday Sip & Shop event!. Jimia Smith, VP & marketing director of Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, Sr. marketing coordinator & artistic director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about this event.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis food news: Popular Zionsville restaurant’s renovation and new Fishers granola bar spot

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out. A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IACS seeks foster families as part of new program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is seeking temporary foster families for a new Safety Net Foster program. According to a release, this is a part of the shelter’s diversion program, Indy CARES, which works to keep pets and families together. The program helps pet owners in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Alliance of the Far East Side celebrates 25 years of service

The Community Alliance of the Far East Side (CAFE) is celebrating a milestone, 25 years of service!. To commemorate this anniversary, they are hosting an inaugural Community Awards Gala to recognize the tireless efforts and advocacy of many residents and supporters of the neighborhood. The gala will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott East.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
townepost.com

The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield

Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
CARMEL, IN
lewispnj.com

The Covered Dish - French Onion Soup

We just returned from a 3 day trip to Indianapolis. My husband, Ervin, and son, Phillip, played in the monopoly tournament, in this racecar city. The city was lovely, the shopping was grand, especially at Trader Joe’s!!! I got to enjoy a lunch at the infamous ‘Dawson’s, just down the street from the track. You’ll never believe what their signature soup was? You guessed it French Onion, it was so smooth and the chunk of bruschetta was down in the middle, just like I enjoy it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Reuse project offers a new take on an Indy original

Phase One of the restoration of the historic Stutz building in downtown Indianapolis is nearly complete. Developer SomeraRoad acquired the 1912 building at the beginning of 2021 and has invested $100 million to modernize the 110-year-old former car factory. The project encompasses 441,000 square feet of space, spanning a 3.8...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

