Actor, comedian Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in vehicle crash

LOS ANGELES — Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a vehicle crash early Monday morning in Hollywood after potentially suffering a medical emergency, multiple media outlets reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. The Los Angeles Times confirmed the driver’s identity as Jordan.

Known for his recurring roles on such TV shows as “American Horror Story,” “Will & Grace,” “Designing Women,” and “The Cool Kids,” Jordan became an overnight social media juggernaut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to TMZ., Jordan’s Instagram followers mushroomed from about 80,000 to roughly 5.8 million, due to his uplifting – and often silly – video posts.

Sources told the Times that Jordan was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood at about 9:30 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene.

As per Variety: “One of Jordan’s most celebrated roles was his turn as Earl ‘Brother Boy’ Ingram in the stage play ‘Sordid Lives,’ which was later adapted into a 2000 cult romantic comedy film of the same name.

Check back for more on this developing story.

