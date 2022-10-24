Read full article on original website
OC Voters Are Picking a New Judge – Between Peggy Huang and Michele Bell. How Do They Answer Key Questions?
Judges are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, tasked with administering justice on everything from personal injury lawsuits to murder cases. And they’re among the toughest offices for voters to pick from because there’s such little information about the people running. This time around, there’s only...
thepanthernewspaper.org
Analysis | Orange County residents predict results for upcoming midterm election
As the country begins to gear up for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Orange County residents are preparing to vote for who they believe should be in control of the House, the Senate and state and local offices. Since the 2020 elections, the voting base in Orange County has shifted...
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange now offering free in-person human resources trainings to Orange County businesses
The County of Orange (County), in partnership with the Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) and the California Employers Association (CEA), is now offering Human Resources (HR) trainings for employers in person in addition to online at no cost. Since July 2021, the County has offered free monthly webinars on...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress issues Request for Proposals for Internal Affairs Investigation Services
The City of Cypress is requesting proposals from qualified firms to establish a contract(s) for Internal Affairs Investigation Services. The goal of internal affairs is to ensure that the integrity of the department is maintained through a system of internal discipline where fairness and justice are assured by objective, impartial investigation and review.
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
oc-breeze.com
City of Los Alamitos announces appointment to fill vacant City Council seat
At its Special meeting of October 24, 2022, the City Council of the City of Los Alamitos appointed Trisha Murphy to the City Council District 2 position with a term expiring November 2024. Shelly Hasselbrink. Mayor. Tanya Doby. Mayor Pro Tem. Mark Chirco. Council Member. Trisha Murphy. Council Member. Jordan...
oc-breeze.com
Letter to the Editor: In response to “USDA Director and State Superintendent visit AUHSD Food Services at Magnolia High School”
I was encouraged in reading your article “USDA Director and State Superintendent visit AUHSD Food Services at Magnolia High School” discussing the school’s utilization of the California Farm to School Incubator grant. As local elections approach, I wish I were seeing more candidates expressing their desire to bring more such programs to the area to enrich our communities and promote health and wellness.
Veteran L.A. County DA granted deposition of Gascón chief of staff
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the election of District Attorney George Gascón, can depose Gascón’s chief of staff, a judge ruled.
oc-breeze.com
Los Alamitos invites public to submit specific environmental concerns for proposed 246 residential unit project for 4665 Lampson Avenue
The City of Los Alamitos will commence preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a potential residential project at 4665 Lampson Avenue in the City of Los Alamitos. The City has invited the public to submit written comments concerning specific environmental concerns. The NOP public comment period ends Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Please send your written comments to the City staff contact identified below, and please include your name, address, and contact information in your correspondence.
wasteadvantagemag.com
OC Waste & Recycling Offers Free Compost to Orange County Residents on November 5th
OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) announces a county-wide Compost Giveaway at Bee Canyon Greenery (Frank R. Bowerman Landfill), Valencia Greenery (Olinda Alpha Landfill) and Capistrano Greenery (Prima Deshecha Landfill). Orange County residents can pick up free compost on Saturday, November 5, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while supplies last.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 28, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 28, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected...
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Veterans Day
In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. No street sweeping services will be provided on the holiday. Streets will be swept as scheduled on all other days. Trash pickup will remain as scheduled.
californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
Laist.com
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
theavtimes.com
Gascón recall backers get expedited hearing over signatures
Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Tuesday obtained an expedited hearing on their efforts to force the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to allow them to review thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August, thwarting their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
