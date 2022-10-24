Read full article on original website
TheTIMWING
3d ago
In other words, “he just wouldn’t let me go by, I was in a hurry, and dammit, he just would not let me go by so I just had to swerve to get around him and oh my gosh, I can’t believe this happened“.
onscene.tv
18-Year-Old Killed After Crashing BMW | San Diego
10.26.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – On Wednesday October 26, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., A white BMW was traveling southbound on Interstate 805 transition to State Route 905 westbound. The driver an 18-year-old female from San Diego lost control of the BMW, causing it to veer off the roadway subsequently overturning. All three occupants in the BMW were extricated by San Diego Fire Department personnel. A female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and other female passenger were transported to local hospital with major injuries. Southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to westbound State Route 905 was closed for approximately three hours. If any member of the public witnessed this collision, please contact our CHP San Diego Area Special Investigation Unit at (858)293-6000. Additional questions can be directed to Officer J. Matias. The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
onscene.tv
Elderly Lexus Driver Extricated By Firefighters After Crash | San Diego
10.26.2022 | 5:34 AM | SAN DIEGO – An elderly woman suffered a medical condition as she was northbound on La Jolla Shores Dr. She hit a parked car and ended up on top of the car. The woman was trapped and had to be extricated by the Firefighters. She was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for her medical condition. The roadway was closed for 90 minutes.
One dead, one injured in Fairbanks Ranch crash
One person was killed and another was hospitalized Thursday in a solo vehicle collision in the Fairbanks Ranch area, the California Highway Patrol announced.
Woman Killed, 2 Others Seriously Injured in Otay Mesa BMW Crash
A woman was killed and two other women were rushed to a hospital with major injuries Wednesday after a car veered off the road and overturned in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the...
Cyclist seriously hurt in North County crash
A 62-year-old cyclist was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car in the Poway area, law enforcement said.
1 person ejected in El Cajon double rollover crash
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a double rollover crash that resulted in one person ejected onto Interstate 8 in the El Cajon area.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Wildcat Canyon Road [Ramona, CA]
RAMONA, CA (October 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a motorcycle accident on Wildcat Canyon Road claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The fatal crash happened around 2:00 p.m. at 15247 Wildcat Canyon Road near Ramona. According to the California Highway Patrol, a rider crossed the opposite side of the...
onscene.tv
Car Comes Off of Freeway Crash | San Diego
10.24.2022 | 9:26 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver on the vehicle came off of the southbound I-5, went through the brush on the right shoulder, and landed on the Gilman Dr. on-ramp to the freeway. It's believed that she had hit the center divider before leaving the freeway. She told the CHP officers that her steering wheel locked up before the crash. She did not appear to be injured, but an ambulance was called for her.
onscene.tv
Semi-Truck Nearly Ripped In Half After I-805 Freeway Crash | Chula Vista
10.23.2022 | 1:44 AM | CHULA VISTA – The California Highway Patrol along with Chula Vista Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident involving a semi-truck. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a Semi-truck that crashed on its side along the freeway guardrail. The driver of the semi-truck was able to self-extricate himself before being transported to a local hospital by paramedics. His injuries do not appear to be serious. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Valley Roadrunner
State enforcing fruit fly quarantine
The Roadrunner caught up with the California Highway Patrol Wednesday. They were watching over workers of the California Conservation Corps and California Dept. of Agriculture who were hauling off oranges that are affected by the Mexican fruit fly quarantine that was declared in August for most of Valley Center and Pauma Valley. Some people who noticed that large bags were being hauled off drew conclusions about human remains being removed (It is nearly Halloween, after all.) Panic arose and calls began flowing into our office.
onscene.tv
Injury Car vs Home Forces Evacuations & Shelter-in-Place | San Diego
10.24.2022 | 8:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – The elderly female driving the KIA was eastbound on Paseo Lucido when she had a possible stroke. The car turned onto Avenida Consentino and drove through 2 front yards of two homes. The car then crossed the street and went into the front (garage) of a house. The gas line was severed. The victim was transported to a local hospital. SDG&E has been called out to deal with the gas line. 4 residences have been evacuated and several residents have been asked to "Shelter-in-Place". The City Building Inspector has been requested to check on the damage and possibly "re-tag" the residence.
9th Circuit Upholds Longstanding Practice of Chalking Tires in San Diego
City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Thursday that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires to enforce time limits in parking spaces on city streets. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel voted that the dusting of chalk on a tire...
San Diego-based company providing a 'second life' for retired electric vehicle batteries
MIRAMAR, Calif. — With the rising number of electric vehicles on the road, many are wondering what will be done with the influx of retired electric vehicle batteries. Last week, Smartville Inc., a local company, launched its product providing a 'second life' to those batteries. The batteries are packaged...
Chula Vista police investigate deadly car-to-car shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista Wednesday morning, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
18-year-old motorcyclist dies in rural East County crash
An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash in rural East County, county medical officials said.
Man dies in car-to-car shooting, search for gunman
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small speaks to neighbors on edge after a deadly daytime shooting in Chula Vista.
Police Release Video Images of 2 Suspects Near Scene of Armed Robbery in Bay Terraces
Authorities appealed to the public Thursday for help in identifying a pair of men who robbed a marijuana delivery driver three weeks ago in Bay Terraces. The thieves, one of them brandishing a knife, confronted the victim in the 7000 block of Appian Drive about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and demanded money, according to San Diego police.
onscene.tv
Car Literally Flies Into Residence | La Mesa
10.22.22 | 10:30 AM | LA MESA – 1st Responders arrived at the scene of a car into a residence. The Mercedes with its adult male driver and a 12-year-old male was northbound on Spring St, apparently at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control for unknown...
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash in rural East County
Craig Cornford, a 57-year-old male who resided in San Diego, was identified as the solo pilot aboard a small experimental plane that crashed in East County on Oct. 4, according to the County Medical Examiner.
Deputies: Golden retriever dognapped from outside Encinitas home
Deputies: golden retriever dognapped from outside Encinitas home; surveillance video shows woman putting dog into her car
Comments / 5