ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Comments / 5

TheTIMWING
3d ago

In other words, “he just wouldn’t let me go by, I was in a hurry, and dammit, he just would not let me go by so I just had to swerve to get around him and oh my gosh, I can’t believe this happened“.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

18-Year-Old Killed After Crashing BMW | San Diego

10.26.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – On Wednesday October 26, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., A white BMW was traveling southbound on Interstate 805 transition to State Route 905 westbound. The driver an 18-year-old female from San Diego lost control of the BMW, causing it to veer off the roadway subsequently overturning. All three occupants in the BMW were extricated by San Diego Fire Department personnel. A female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and other female passenger were transported to local hospital with major injuries. Southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to westbound State Route 905 was closed for approximately three hours. If any member of the public witnessed this collision, please contact our CHP San Diego Area Special Investigation Unit at (858)293-6000. Additional questions can be directed to Officer J. Matias. The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Elderly Lexus Driver Extricated By Firefighters After Crash | San Diego

10.26.2022 | 5:34 AM | SAN DIEGO – An elderly woman suffered a medical condition as she was northbound on La Jolla Shores Dr. She hit a parked car and ended up on top of the car. The woman was trapped and had to be extricated by the Firefighters. She was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for her medical condition. The roadway was closed for 90 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Wildcat Canyon Road [Ramona, CA]

RAMONA, CA (October 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a motorcycle accident on Wildcat Canyon Road claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The fatal crash happened around 2:00 p.m. at 15247 Wildcat Canyon Road near Ramona. According to the California Highway Patrol, a rider crossed the opposite side of the...
RAMONA, CA
onscene.tv

Car Comes Off of Freeway Crash | San Diego

10.24.2022 | 9:26 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver on the vehicle came off of the southbound I-5, went through the brush on the right shoulder, and landed on the Gilman Dr. on-ramp to the freeway. It’s believed that she had hit the center divider before leaving the freeway. She told the CHP officers that her steering wheel locked up before the crash. She did not appear to be injured, but an ambulance was called for her. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Semi-Truck Nearly Ripped In Half After I-805 Freeway Crash | Chula Vista

10.23.2022 | 1:44 AM | CHULA VISTA – The California Highway Patrol along with Chula Vista Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident involving a semi-truck. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a Semi-truck that crashed on its side along the freeway guardrail. The driver of the semi-truck was able to self-extricate himself before being transported to a local hospital by paramedics. His injuries do not appear to be serious. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CHULA VISTA, CA
Valley Roadrunner

State enforcing fruit fly quarantine

The Roadrunner caught up with the California Highway Patrol Wednesday. They were watching over workers of the California Conservation Corps and California Dept. of Agriculture who were hauling off oranges that are affected by the Mexican fruit fly quarantine that was declared in August for most of Valley Center and Pauma Valley. Some people who noticed that large bags were being hauled off drew conclusions about human remains being removed (It is nearly Halloween, after all.) Panic arose and calls began flowing into our office.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
onscene.tv

Injury Car vs Home Forces Evacuations & Shelter-in-Place | San Diego

10.24.2022 | 8:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – The elderly female driving the KIA was eastbound on Paseo Lucido when she had a possible stroke. The car turned onto Avenida Consentino and drove through 2 front yards of two homes. The car then crossed the street and went into the front (garage) of a house. The gas line was severed. The victim was transported to a local hospital. SDG&E has been called out to deal with the gas line. 4 residences have been evacuated and several residents have been asked to “Shelter-in-Place”. The City Building Inspector has been requested to check on the damage and possibly “re-tag” the residence. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Car Literally Flies Into Residence | La Mesa

10.22.22 | 10:30 AM | LA MESA – 1st Responders arrived at the scene of a car into a residence. The Mercedes with its adult male driver and a 12-year-old male was northbound on Spring St, apparently at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control for unknown...
LA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy