Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Grover Beach that sold for $841,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $741,786. The average price per square foot was $448.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16?
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $814,714. The average price per square foot ended up at $565.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atascadero: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Oct. 16
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero decreased in the past week to $418. That’s $16 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Atascadero was $447. The most expensive community...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16
The median price per square foot for a home in San Luis Obispo increased in the last week to $565. That’s $131 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in San Luis Obispo was $516.
Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the past week to $428. That’s $6 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $402. The most...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo alerting drivers of changes to Marsh Street
The city of San Luis Obispo is alerting drivers to changes made to the layout of Marsh Street in the downtown area. Vehicle lanes on Marsh Street have been reduced from three to two between Nipomo and Santa Rosa streets. There is now a protected bike lane that runs next to the sidewalk, rather than a vehicle lane. Additionally, parking spaces have been moved to between one of the two vehicle lanes and the bike lane.
Brush fire breaks out in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning
San Luis Obispo Police and San Luis Obispo Fire firefighters responded to a brush fire early Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Santa Maria man killed in crash along Hwy 154
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA
Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
Armed robbery reported at Paso Robles drug store
Anyone with information about the robbery urged to contact police. – On Tuesday night at approximately 9:45 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the CVS store at 187 Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles regarding a robbery in progress. A single male dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask reportedly entered the store and immediately demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was brandishing a knife and threatened the cashier. The suspect was able to obtain a small amount of money from the register and fled to the rear of the business.
Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank
A man from Paso Robles has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempted robbery of a Chase Bank in Paso Robles. The post Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank
Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank. The post Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Friends mourn 93-year-old SLO County cyclist who died after fall: ‘He redefined aging for us’
“He loved his bike. He lived for it,” Glenn Vanderlinde’s eldest son said.
Man dies after suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, car rolls off Highway 154
A man died after suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, causing his pick-up truck to roll off of Highway 154 on Thursday according to Santa Barbara County Fire. The post Man dies after suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, car rolls off Highway 154 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero ask community to test the internet
The survey and campaign allow the public to report their digital experiences and internet speeds wherever they connect.
San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works to conduct bridge maintenance
The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will be performing bridge maintenance and repairs at three locations.
SLO County winery wins top award at international wine competition in Texas
The winery beat out a field of 373 other competitors to win Top All-Around Winery.
Young elephant seals are arriving daily at SLO County beaches. Here’s what they’re up to
Here’s what the Fall Hall-out is all about.
Comments / 0