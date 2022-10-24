Read full article on original website
Top Auburn football defender offers support for Bryan Harsin
Auburn football is experiencing yet another exodus of transfers in 2022 this week, with Zykeivous Walker, AD Diamond, Landen King, and Tar’Varish Dawson all making up the latest round of departures from Bryan Harsin’s Tigers. That group has been unhappy with the opportunities (or lack thereof) they’ve gotten...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin responds to report he denied Auburn player the opportunity to redshirt
Bryan Harsin is having to defend himself in the public eye once more. On Wednesday, it was reported by Auburn Daily that Harsin was denying redshirts for players without medical reasoning. According to the report, the second-year coach told players to either “quit the football program or enter the transfer portal.”
Big Game Boomer believes Auburn will have one of the quietest stadiums in college football this weekend
Will Jordan-Hare be dead on Saturday?
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin speaks on denying redshirt allegations
As we’ve come to learn throughout head coach Bryan Harsin’s tenure on the Plains, nothing runs quite like the Auburn football rumor mill. Yesterday, fans were alerted to the news that sophomore tight end turned wide receiver Landen King will be leaving the team to enter his name into the transfer portal.
Analyst praises Auburn football transfer’s announcement post
Auburn football transfer portal entry Landen King announced his departure from the program on October 25 after taking a redshirt on October 4, explaining to On3’s Justin Hokanson that his playing time (or lack thereof) was the reason. The announcement itself is one that has been celebrated by The Next Round’s Jim Dunaway since he never had an opportunity to have his on-field contributions celebrated the same way due to a lack of usage by head coach Bryan Harsin.
Mike Farrell Sports Show: College Station Implosion, Saban Being Saban
On the latest Mike Farrell Sports Show, we talk Texas A&M, Saban being Saban at Alabama, the separation of...
Auburn football rumors: Bryan Harsin replacement would have chance to bring back recent transfer
That Fly War Eagle is writing about Landen King no longer being a part of the Auburn football program is damning beyond belief right now. Sitting at 3-4 and with Arkansas coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday after their own bye week, a 52-point outing against BYU, and 3 straight SEC West losses before that, the Tigers didn’t need in-season drama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
AOL Corp
5-star cornerback gem Cormani McClain pulls shocker, chooses Miami over Alabama, Gators
Of one thing Canes fans can be assured: Mario Cristobal can recruit. On Thursday night, the recruiting world on social media went nuts, as five-star Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain, 247Sports’ No. 1 corner, chose Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes instead of Alabama and the Florida Gators. McClain is considered the...
247Sports
Billy Napier 'would not have been at Alabama' if not for Kirby Smart
Florida head football coach Billy Napier and Georgia’s Kirby Smart go way back to their time at Alabama, and Napier credited Smart for getting him on Nick Saban’s staff in a big way. Napier was Alabama’s wide receivers coach from 2013-16, as Smart was the defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
Bo Jackson asked if Deion Sanders would be good fit as next Auburn coach
The topic of Auburn’s next football coach rages on as the Tigers prepare for a Saturday home game against Arkansas. For the record, Bryan Harsin is still the coach. However, earlier this week, former Auburn great and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson was asked if Jackson State and former NFL great Deion Sanders would be a good fit on The Plains.
Auburn, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn swept in first home loss
In front of the largest crowd Auburn volleyball has hosted at Neville Arena this season, the Tigers fell in straight sets to No. 14 Florida (25-23, 25-18, 25-15). It was a battle for sole possession of first place in the SEC. Both Auburn and Florida came into the game with 7-2 conference records which, along with Kentucky, were tops in the league.
opelikaobserver.com
OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS
OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
Prattville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
