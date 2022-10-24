ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FanSided

Top Auburn football defender offers support for Bryan Harsin

Auburn football is experiencing yet another exodus of transfers in 2022 this week, with Zykeivous Walker, AD Diamond, Landen King, and Tar’Varish Dawson all making up the latest round of departures from Bryan Harsin’s Tigers. That group has been unhappy with the opportunities (or lack thereof) they’ve gotten...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Analyst praises Auburn football transfer’s announcement post

Auburn football transfer portal entry Landen King announced his departure from the program on October 25 after taking a redshirt on October 4, explaining to On3’s Justin Hokanson that his playing time (or lack thereof) was the reason. The announcement itself is one that has been celebrated by The Next Round’s Jim Dunaway since he never had an opportunity to have his on-field contributions celebrated the same way due to a lack of usage by head coach Bryan Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Bo Jackson asked if Deion Sanders would be good fit as next Auburn coach

The topic of Auburn’s next football coach rages on as the Tigers prepare for a Saturday home game against Arkansas. For the record, Bryan Harsin is still the coach. However, earlier this week, former Auburn great and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson was asked if Jackson State and former NFL great Deion Sanders would be a good fit on The Plains.
AUBURN, AL
High School Football PRO

Auburn, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn swept in first home loss

In front of the largest crowd Auburn volleyball has hosted at Neville Arena this season, the Tigers fell in straight sets to No. 14 Florida (25-23, 25-18, 25-15). It was a battle for sole possession of first place in the SEC. Both Auburn and Florida came into the game with 7-2 conference records which, along with Kentucky, were tops in the league.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS

OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
OPELIKA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
High School Football PRO

Prattville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Monroe County High School football team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00.
MONROE COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
